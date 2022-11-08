High Fashion!: Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, And Other Stars Dazzle At The 2022 CFDA Awards

See how your faves dressed to impress for the star-studded event!

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards3.jpg

1 / 12

Keke Palmer in Carolina Herrera and jewelry from Pasquale Bruni

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards1.jpg

2 / 12

Halle Bailey in Carolina Herrera

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards6.jpg

3 / 12

Lenny Kravitz in LaQuan Smith

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards5.jpg

4 / 12

Regina Hall in Jason Wu

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards4.jpg

5 / 12

Cassie in Annakiki

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
110822-style-2022-cfda-awards8.jpg

6 / 12

Kerry Washington in Vera Wang

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards9.jpg

7 / 12

Natalia Bryant

Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards11.jpg

8 / 12

Precious Lee in Thom Browne

Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards2.jpg

9 / 12

Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards12.jpg

10 / 12

La La Anthony in Rick Owens

Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

ADVERTISEMENT
110822-style-2022-cfda-awards7.jpg

11 / 12

Law Roach

Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

110822-style-2022-cfda-awards10.jpg

12 / 12

Jaden Smith

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)