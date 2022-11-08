High Fashion!: Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, And Other Stars Dazzle At The 2022 CFDA Awards
See how your faves dressed to impress for the star-studded event!
Keke Palmer in Carolina Herrera and jewelry from Pasquale Bruni
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey in Carolina Herrera
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Lenny Kravitz in LaQuan Smith
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Regina Hall in Jason Wu
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Cassie in Annakiki
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kerry Washington in Vera Wang
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Natalia Bryant
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Precious Lee in Thom Browne
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
La La Anthony in Rick Owens
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
