Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
Mere words cannot capture the immense lost of these people.
First Black AAU Bodybuilder Chris Dickerson | (Aug. 25, 1939 - Dec. 23, 2021)
Force MDs Singer Jessie Lee Daniels | (July 4, 1963 – Jan. 4, 2022)
Parliament-Funkadelic’s Calvin Simon | (May 22, 1942 – Jan. 6, 2022)
Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier | (Feb. 20, 1927 - Jan. 6, 2022)
Singer-Songwriter James Mtume | (Jan. 3, 1946 – Jan. 9, 2022)
Bronze Olympic Sprinter Deon Lendore | (Oct. 28, 1992 - Jan. 10, 2022)
The Dixie Cups co-founder Rosa Lee Hawkins | (Oct. 23, 1945 – Jan. 11, 2022)
Rock singer Ronnie Spector | (Aug. 10, 1943 - Jan. 12, 2022)
NFL Defensive Tackle Junior Siavii | (Nov. 14, 1978 - Jan. 13, 2022)
Wavy Navy Pooh (1994 - Jan. 14, 2022)
