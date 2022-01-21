Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Mere words cannot capture the immense lost of these people.

Chris Dickerson

First Black AAU Bodybuilder Chris Dickerson | (Aug. 25, 1939 - Dec. 23, 2021)

Photo By AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler

Force MDs Singer Jessie Lee Daniels

Force MDs Singer Jessie Lee Daniels | (July 4, 1963 – Jan. 4, 2022)

Photo By Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Calvin Simon

Parliament-Funkadelic’s Calvin Simon | (May 22, 1942 – Jan. 6, 2022)

Photo By (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sidney Poitier

Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier | (Feb. 20, 1927 - Jan. 6, 2022)

Photo By Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

James Mtume

Singer-Songwriter James Mtume | (Jan. 3, 1946 – Jan. 9, 2022)

Photo By Photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

Deon Lendore

Bronze Olympic Sprinter Deon Lendore | (Oct. 28, 1992 - Jan. 10, 2022)

Photo By Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Rosa Lee Hawkins

The Dixie Cups co-founder Rosa Lee Hawkins | (Oct. 23, 1945 – Jan. 11, 2022)

Photo By Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Ronnie Spector

Rock singer Ronnie Spector | (Aug. 10, 1943 - Jan. 12, 2022)

Photo By Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Junior Siavii

NFL Defensive Tackle Junior Siavii | (Nov. 14, 1978 - Jan. 13, 2022)

Photo By Photo by NFL via Getty Images

Wavy Navy Pooh

Wavy Navy Pooh (1994 - Jan. 14, 2022)

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Carol Speed

Actress and ‘Mack’ co-star Carol Speed | (Mar. 14, 1945 - Jan. 14, 2022)

Photo By Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

André Leon Talley

Journalist and Style Icon André Leon Talley | (Oct. 16, 1948 - Jan. 18, 2022)

Photo By Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD

Lusia Harris

Basketball legend Lusia Harris | (Feb. 10, 1955 - Jan. 18, 2022)

Photo By Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Moses L. Moseley

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses L. Moseley | (Dec. 23, 1990 - Jan. 26, 2022)

Photo By Amy Graves/WireImage

TDott Woo

Rapper TDott Woo | ( 1999 - Feb. 1, 2022)

Photo By Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Syl Johnson

Chicago Blues Legend Syl Johnson | (Jul. 1, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2022)

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images