Black History Month: 6 Degrees of Connections
From past to present, learn how these innovative doctors and scientists are all connected.
Each week, BET.com will honor several notable African Americans who have invested ways to provide healthcare to life saving vaccines to further the medical profession in lifesaving ways. This week, we celebrate our history of innovative doctors and scientists.
Photo By Getty Images - Words by Denise Clay-Murray
A former barber from Pennsylvania, Dr. Daniel Hale Williams became one of the first surgeons in America to perform open heart surgery in 1893. Because Black doctors and nurses couldn’t get staff jobs at the mostly white hospitals of the time, he created the Provident Hospital and Training School for Nurses in 1891, the first hospital in the nation with a nursing internship program that also had an interracial staff. Hale Williams later went on to co-create the National Medical Association, and a charter member of the American College of Surgeons.
Photo By Getty Images
When Dr. Hale Williams performed his open-heart surgery, he didn’t have the benefit of blood transfusion or stored, donated blood to help him. The next medical pioneer on our list solved that problem…and he did it at a place where Hale Williams served as chief surgeon, Freedmen’s, now Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Photo By Getty Images
Recognized as the Father of the Modern Blood Bank, Dr. Charles Drew began his work in blood preservation while working as a pathology instructor at Howard University’s School of Medicine. He later became a Rockefeller fellow in advanced surgical training at New York Presbyterian Hospital and went on to develop a long-term plasma storage program which was first utilized during World War II.
Photo By (Photo by Betsy Graves Reyneau/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Dr. Drew was the first director of the Red Cross’s blood bank but left in protest when the organization decided to separate donated blood by race. He died in a car accident at the age of 47. Among the initiatives created by the Red Cross’s blood banks is one designed to get more Black people to become blood donors. The idea behind this program, called “Joined By Blood”, is to help people battling Sickle Cell anemia get the donated blood they need to survive.
Photo By (Photo by SSPL/Getty Images)
