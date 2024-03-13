2024 NAACP Image Awards: A Look at the Women’s Fierce Red Carpet Looks

These ladies know how to show up and show out when they hit the carpet.

GettyImages-1934466957.jpg

1 / 10

Fantasia Barrino brings glitz and glamour to every red carpet she graces. The “Color Purple” star deserves an award for all her statement-making fashion moments.

Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

GettyImages-1829283274.jpg

2 / 10

Halle Bailey looks like a princess every time she hits the red carpet. Gorgeous fairytale-inspired gowns have become the “Little Mermaid” star’s specialty lately, as evidenced by this bold red dress.

Photo By Christopher Polk

GettyImages-1986241836.jpg

3 / 10

From a teen Disney actress to a sensational Grammy-winning superstar, Coco Jones has grown up right before our eyes. It’s only right her red carpet fashion has evolved just the same.

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

GettyImages-1817495836.jpg

4 / 10

Teyana Taylor has always possessed the style of a captivating fashionista. From bold streetwear fits to glammed-up red carpet looks, the fashion “it girl hardly ever disappoints.

Photo By Jamie McCarthy

GettyImages-1934270927.jpg

5 / 10

From “Orange Is the New Black” to “The Color Purple,” Danielle Brooks has proved to be a raw acting talent, and now her red carpet game finally matches her star power.

Photo By Taylor Hill

GettyImages-1979126453.jpg

6 / 10

Victoria Monét has been a hidden industry gem for years, but she’s finally enjoying her moment in the sun with stunning red carpet looks that match her superstar style.

Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez

GettyImages-2038602345.jpg

7 / 10

Thanks to her “Abbott Elementary” success, Quinta Brunson has entered her fashion girlie era, and we couldn’t be more pleased with how her style has elevated on every red carpet she steps on.

Photo By Kayla Oaddams

GettyImages-1933791205.jpg

8 / 10

Angela Bassett exudes the kind of elegance and grace any Hollywood icon with her résumé should. Her red carpet style is a perfect reflection of her awe-inspiring legacy.

Photo By Steve Granitz

GettyImages-1798091756.jpg

9 / 10

Megan Thee Stallion brings fierce hot girl energy everywhere she goes, and red carpets are no exception. From shimmery gowns to sheer fashions, the Grammy-winning rap star always displays her bombshell style.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

GettyImages-1925962846.jpg

10 / 10

A.V. Rockwell may have recently emerged as a breakout filmmaking talent thanks to her award-winning film “A Thousand and One,” but she’s also been a fashionista on the red carpet.

Photo By Cindy Ord