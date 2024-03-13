2024 NAACP Image Awards: A Look at the Women’s Fierce Red Carpet Looks
These ladies know how to show up and show out when they hit the carpet.
Fantasia Barrino brings glitz and glamour to every red carpet she graces. The “Color Purple” star deserves an award for all her statement-making fashion moments.
Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Halle Bailey looks like a princess every time she hits the red carpet. Gorgeous fairytale-inspired gowns have become the “Little Mermaid” star’s specialty lately, as evidenced by this bold red dress.
Photo By Christopher Polk
From a teen Disney actress to a sensational Grammy-winning superstar, Coco Jones has grown up right before our eyes. It’s only right her red carpet fashion has evolved just the same.
Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer
Teyana Taylor has always possessed the style of a captivating fashionista. From bold streetwear fits to glammed-up red carpet looks, the fashion “it girl hardly ever disappoints.
Photo By Jamie McCarthy
From “Orange Is the New Black” to “The Color Purple,” Danielle Brooks has proved to be a raw acting talent, and now her red carpet game finally matches her star power.
Photo By Taylor Hill
