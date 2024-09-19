Hip Hop Awards 2024: Check Out the Nominees for ‘Lyricist of the Year’
With heavyweights like Cardi B., Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more vying for "Lyricist of the Year," you can expect some of the industry’s top wordsmiths to take center stage. In the meantime, meet the nominees.
1 / 8
Atlanta native 21 Savage have been delivering razor-sharp bars all year.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
2 / 8
Cardi B's raw delivery has yet to let up.
Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
3 / 8
Common proves veterans still got it.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
4 / 8
It's been a hot year for Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion.
Photo By (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
5 / 8
Lil Wayne still has his legendary flow.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
ADVERTISEMENT