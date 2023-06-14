BET Awards 2023: The Sartorial Splendor Of The 'Best Actor' Nominees

Being a good actor means transforming yourself into someone else for the audience's enjoyment. The actors nominated for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2023 did that and managed to fully be themselves off screen. They showed of their style on the carpet and events. We simply could not get enough. Let's take a look back at these sharp dressed men. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Taylor Hill

Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. had fun with texture in a furry ensemble for the BMF Season 2 Atlanta Special Advance Screening

Photo By Derek White

Amin Joseph added a little sparkle to his black suit at the 54th NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Donald Glover threw on an oversized green leather jacket to step out at the GQ Global Creativity Awards

Photo By Theo Wargo

Brian Tyree Henry pops in a purple suit for the 28th Critics Choice Awards

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Damson Idris poses in a graphic button up for Annabel's 60th anniversary party

Photo By Dave Bennett

Daniel Kaluuya is cool in all white for the "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" gala screening

Photo By Karwai Tang