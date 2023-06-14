BET Awards 2023: The Sartorial Splendor Of The 'Best Actor' Nominees
These gentlemen keep us staring on screen and off
1 / 7
Being a good actor means transforming yourself into someone else for the audience's enjoyment. The actors nominated for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2023 did that and managed to fully be themselves off screen. They showed of their style on the carpet and events. We simply could not get enough. Let's take a look back at these sharp dressed men. By: Alba Anthony
Photo By Taylor Hill
2 / 7
Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. had fun with texture in a furry ensemble for the BMF Season 2 Atlanta Special Advance Screening
Photo By Derek White
3 / 7
Amin Joseph added a little sparkle to his black suit at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Photo By Frazer Harrison
4 / 7
Donald Glover threw on an oversized green leather jacket to step out at the GQ Global Creativity Awards
Photo By Theo Wargo
5 / 7
Brian Tyree Henry pops in a purple suit for the 28th Critics Choice Awards
Photo By Frazer Harrison
