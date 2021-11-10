Veterans Day: A Salute to the Black Servicemen and Women Who Served in World War II
This Dec. 7 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, marking America's entry into the war. According to military records, more than one million Black people joined the the armed forces to fight for an allied victory against Germany, Italy, and Japan.
Below we celebrate some of the brave African American men and women who proudly wore uniforms and fought for their country, despite serving in a segregated military.
Two African-American soldiers smile while posing with mortar shells scrawled with anti-Hitler chalk messages outdoors in 1943.
These Black American soldiers are resting in their camp in Normandy, France, speaking to a correspondent from the Associated Negro Press (in black beret) which supplied content to Black news organizations in the U.S. and Africa from 1919 to 1964.
Jane Freeman, 22, of Roxbury, Mass., takes the oath as a Navy WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a women's naval reserve program at district headquarters in Boston. She is the first African American enlisted WAVE in the New England area to be inducted.
Private Joe Louis Barrow is a different figure in his Army private's uniform from the shorts clad heavyweight champion Joe Louis. He joined the Army in 1942 and fought in exhibition matches while serving in the Special Services Division.
Admiral Chester W. Nimitz pins the Navy Cross on Doris 'Dorie' Miller, the first African American to win the award. Miller is known for his heroics aboard the USS West Virginia during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was killed in battle in 1943.