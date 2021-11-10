Veterans Day: A Salute to the Black Servicemen and Women Who Served in World War II This Dec. 7 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, marking America's entry into the war. According to military records, more than one million Black people joined the the armed forces to fight for an allied victory against Germany, Italy, and Japan. Below we celebrate some of the brave African American men and women who proudly wore uniforms and fought for their country, despite serving in a segregated military.