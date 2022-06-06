BET Awards 2022: Damson Idris Knows How To Make Us Swoon
The BET Awards 2022 nominee for 'Best Actor' is definitely a man who knows fashion.
By: Alba Anthony
Damson Idris is the latest in a line of British actors to make it big in America. Idris’ portrayal of no nonsense drug dealer Franklin Saint on "Snowfall" has earned him a "Best Actor" nomination at the BET Awards 2022, which will air June 26th at 8PM. Off the screen, his winning smile and personal style have made him a favorite at events and even on runways. Let’s take a look at some of the young star’s fashion moments.