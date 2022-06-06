BET Awards 2022: Damson Idris Knows How To Make Us Swoon

The BET Awards 2022 nominee for 'Best Actor' is definitely a man who knows fashion.

By: Alba Anthony Damson Idris is the latest in a line of British actors to make it big in America. Idris’ portrayal of no nonsense drug dealer Franklin Saint on "Snowfall" has earned him a "Best Actor" nomination at the BET Awards 2022, which will air June 26th at 8PM. Off the screen, his winning smile and personal style have made him a favorite at events and even on runways. Let’s take a look at some of the young star’s fashion moments.

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Damson Idris pays homage to Sidney Poitier in a classic old Hollywood silhouette by Dunhill at the 2022 Met Gala.

Photo By Arturo Holmes

Damson Idris keeps it casual in a printed short set as he poses with former NFL player Victor Cruz at Spotify’s Desert Kick Back.

Photo By Randy Shropshire

Damson Idris poses in a neutral suit at the 2022 Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon.

Photo By David Livingston

Damson Idris walks the runway for Prada at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week

Photo By Daniele Venturelli