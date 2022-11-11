Soul Train Awards 2022: The Bold Style of Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The gospel singer makes a statement with her voice and her clothing.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard has one of the most powerful and beautiful voices in gospel music. While she may sing to the most high, she still brings it when it comes to style. Tasha's approach to fashion is bright, bold, and statement-making. The Tasha Cobbs-Leonard experience is simply unforgettable. Let's take a look at some of her bold choices. The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard is all smiles in a bright pink suit with statement tee at a Nashville concert

Photo By Terry Wyatt

Tasha Cobbs Leonard shines in a glittery tunic over jeans and a white tee during SiriusXM's Praise Channel Broadcast from Essence Festival of Culture

Photo By Johnathan Bachman

Tasha Cobbs Leonard rocks a brilliant blue suit as she poses with husband, Kenneth Leonard, at the 62nd Grammy Awards

Photo By Amy Sussman

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is divine in a winged sleeved black gown with sparkles at the 53rd GMA Dove Awards

Photo By Jason Kempin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard strikes a casual pose in a blazer and jeans at the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards

Photo By Terry Wyatt