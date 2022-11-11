Soul Train Awards 2022: The Bold Style of Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The gospel singer makes a statement with her voice and her clothing.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard has one of the most powerful and beautiful voices in gospel music. While she may sing to the most high, she still brings it when it comes to style. Tasha's approach to fashion is bright, bold, and statement-making. The Tasha Cobbs-Leonard experience is simply unforgettable. Let's take a look at some of her bold choices.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
By: Alba Anthony