BET Awards 2024: You Can Never Go Wrong With Black

These celebs kept it simple in all-black attire.

GettyImages-2160063445.jpg

1 / 9

This year's blue carpet at the BET Awards was glitz and glamour personified. Although some celebs brought out the bright colors, a lot of them stuck to a simple black. Let's take a look at a few of our faves, like the amazing Victoria Monet.

Photo By Unique Nicole/WireImage

GettyImages-2160065347.jpg

2 / 9

Actress Valerie Pettiford was serving glamour in a black dress, who's personality definitely came from the dramatic arms. But also, Pettiford worked the look with a pair of comfortable flats.

Photo By Unique Nicole/WireImage

GettyImages-2159504014.jpg

3 / 9

If you looked up 'distinguished gentleman' in the dictionary, you'd see a photo of Ernie Hudson, who kept it simple and classy in a black suit.

Photo By Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

GettyImages-2160044275.jpg

4 / 9

Halle Bailey can do no wrong! Especially in this sleek form-fitting dress!

Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage

GettyImages-2160039540.jpg

5 / 9

Ok, Caresha! Don't hurt 'em! If serving body was a job, Yung Miami is up to the task in this hip-hugging dress.

Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage

GettyImages-2159490509.jpg

6 / 9

Keith and Ronnie Lee slayed in their coordinated black and green outfits!

Photo By Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images

GettyImages-2159484937.jpg

7 / 9

Simone Joy Jones kept it sexy in a stomach baring dress.

Photo By Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

GettyImages-2159485289.jpg

8 / 9

South African beauty Tyla may be petite, but she demands attention.

Photo By (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

GettyImages-2159478683.jpg

9 / 9

If there's one thing Cam Newton will do, it's to wear a well-tailored suit and a custom hat.

Photo By Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images