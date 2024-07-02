BET Awards 2024: You Can Never Go Wrong With Black
These celebs kept it simple in all-black attire.
This year's blue carpet at the BET Awards was glitz and glamour personified. Although some celebs brought out the bright colors, a lot of them stuck to a simple black. Let's take a look at a few of our faves, like the amazing Victoria Monet.
Photo By Unique Nicole/WireImage
Actress Valerie Pettiford was serving glamour in a black dress, who's personality definitely came from the dramatic arms. But also, Pettiford worked the look with a pair of comfortable flats.
Photo By Unique Nicole/WireImage
If you looked up 'distinguished gentleman' in the dictionary, you'd see a photo of Ernie Hudson, who kept it simple and classy in a black suit.
Photo By Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey can do no wrong! Especially in this sleek form-fitting dress!
Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage
Ok, Caresha! Don't hurt 'em! If serving body was a job, Yung Miami is up to the task in this hip-hugging dress.
Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage
