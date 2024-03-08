These Queens Slayed the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards
There was no lack of style or fashion when our sistas stepped into the building.
Saweetie is teaching us a lesson in "Richtivities" 101. Slay all day. Period!
Photo By Rich Polk
Coco Jones was radiating Black girl joy, and we can't get enough!
Photo By Steve Granitz
Ice Spice brought the heat in this flirty black ensemble.
Photo By Steve Granitz
This is the year of Monét. So far in 2024, Victoria Monét has won three Grammys, and she was recognized at this ceremony! The "On My Mama" singer also performed at the event.
Photo By Steve Granitz
Tems brought fashion and glam! She had heads turning in this daring number while rocking a set of Bantu knots. The artist was also honored this night.
Photo By Gilbert Flores
Showstopper Tracee Ellis Ross sported an edgy blunt bob cut and a plunging neckline! We see you sis!
Photo By Rich Polk
Justine Skye...that's the post. She's that girl! An over-the-shoulder-pose has never looked better.
Photo By Aliah Anderson
Savannah James looked stunning while donning this black power suit.
Photo By Rich Polk
"Twin?! Where have you been?" If you're looking for Muni Long, she's busy serving all black, while blowing kisses!
Photo By Aliah Anderson
"The Vampire Diaries," alum Kat Graham raised the bar in this toffee avant-garde two-piece pantsuit, and we're loving it.
Photo By Steve Granitz
