These Queens Slayed the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

There was no lack of style or fashion when our sistas stepped into the building.

saweetie-030824.jpg

Saweetie is teaching us a lesson in "Richtivities" 101. Slay all day. Period!

Photo By Rich Polk

coco-jones-030824-2.jpg

Coco Jones was radiating Black girl joy, and we can't get enough!

Photo By Steve Granitz

ice-spice-030824.jpg

Ice Spice brought the heat in this flirty black ensemble.

Photo By Steve Granitz

victoria-monet-030824.jpg

This is the year of Monét. So far in 2024, Victoria Monét has won three Grammys, and she was recognized at this ceremony! The "On My Mama" singer also performed at the event.

Photo By Steve Granitz

tems-030824.jpg

Tems brought fashion and glam! She had heads turning in this daring number while rocking a set of Bantu knots. The artist was also honored this night.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

tracee-ellis-ross-030824.jpg

Showstopper Tracee Ellis Ross sported an edgy blunt bob cut and a plunging neckline! We see you sis!

Photo By Rich Polk

justine-skye-030824.jpg

Justine Skye...that's the post. She's that girl! An over-the-shoulder-pose has never looked better.

Photo By Aliah Anderson

savannah-james-030824.jpg

Savannah James looked stunning while donning this black power suit.

Photo By Rich Polk

muni-long-030824.jpg

"Twin?! Where have you been?" If you're looking for Muni Long, she's busy serving all black, while blowing kisses!

Photo By Aliah Anderson

kat-graham-030824.jpg

"The Vampire Diaries," alum Kat Graham raised the bar in this toffee avant-garde two-piece pantsuit, and we're loving it.

Photo By Steve Granitz

andra-day-030824.jpg

"Rise Up" singer Andra Day rose to the occasion in this sexy black cut-out gown that accentuated her core.

Photo By Steve Granitz

amber-riley-030824.jpg

Serving and slaying is what Amber Riley did this night.

Photo By Michael Buckner

queen-naija-030824.jpg

Queen Naija dressed to the beat of her own drum while donning a plum gown that featured exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline, and a sexy train.

Photo By Steve Granitz