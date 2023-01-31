2023 NAACP Image Awards: The 'Outstanding Supporting Actress TV Comedy' Nominees Are a Feast For The Eyes
These ladies are full of style and substance.
The 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series are all multi hyphenates with numerous credits under their belts. Each one plays a character that makes us laugh and think. Off screen, they are all comfortable in their own skin which translates to their fashion sense. Each time they step out their confidence is on display. So let's look back at some of their memorable looks.
By: Alba Anthony