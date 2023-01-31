2023 NAACP Image Awards: The 'Outstanding Supporting Actress TV Comedy' Nominees Are a Feast For The Eyes

These ladies are full of style and substance.

The 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series are all multi hyphenates with numerous credits under their belts. Each one plays a character that makes us laugh and think. Off screen, they are all comfortable in their own skin which translates to their fashion sense. Each time they step out their confidence is on display. So let's look back at some of their memorable looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Valerie Macon

Sheryl Lee Ralph is resplendent in a one shouldered red gown at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Photo By Steve Granitz

Jenifer Lewis shows off a proper curtsy in a floral ensemble at the I Love You For That premiere

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Wanda Sykes is elegant in all white at the 94th Academy Awards

Photo By Kevin Mazur

Janelle James is all class in a navy gown with caped sleeves at the 80th Golden Globes

Photo By Daniele Venturelli

Marsai Martin shows off her edge in a fringed skirt and crop jacket for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4

Photo By Emma McIntyre