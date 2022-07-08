The Hottest Celebrity Moments From Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture 2022!
See P. Diddy, Naomi Campbell, Offset, Steve & Marjorie Harvey, and more.
Damson Idris & Naomi Campbell
Winnie Harlow & Lashana Lynch
Anok Yai
Diddy & Naomi Campbell
Steve & Marjorie Harvey
Tiwa Savage
Offset
Kim Kardashian & North West
Luka Sabbat
Lucien
