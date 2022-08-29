2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Fashionable Moments Spotted On The Black Carpet!
See the sexy looks and trendy ensembles worn at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
1 / 27
Lizzo
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
2 / 27
Chloe Bailey
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
3 / 27
DJ Khaled
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
4 / 27
DJ Diamond Kuts
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
5 / 27
Offset
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
6 / 27
Kamie Crawford
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
7 / 27
Shenseea
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
8 / 27
Snoop Dogg
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
9 / 27
That Girl Lay Lay
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
10 / 27
LL Cool J
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
12 / 27
Dometi Pongo
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
13 / 27
Latto
Photo By (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
14 / 27
Trina Njoroge
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
15 / 27
Khalid
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
16 / 27
Monet X Change
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
17 / 27
Young Dylan
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
18 / 27
Cyn Santana and Jonathan Fernandez
Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
19 / 27
Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
20 / 27
Kennedy Rue McCullough
Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
21 / 27
JID
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
22 / 27
Johnny Middlebrooks
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
23 / 27
Rachel Lindsay
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
24 / 27
Doechii
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
25 / 27
Saucy Santana
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
