2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Fashionable Moments Spotted On The Black Carpet!

See the sexy looks and trendy ensembles worn at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-lizzo.jpg

1 / 27

Lizzo

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-chloe.jpg

2 / 27

Chloe Bailey

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-dj.jpg

3 / 27

DJ Khaled

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-diamond.jpg

4 / 27

DJ Diamond Kuts

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-offset.jpg

5 / 27

Offset

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-kamie.jpg

6 / 27

Kamie Crawford

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-shenseea.jpg

7 / 27

Shenseea

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-snoop.jpg

8 / 27

Snoop Dogg

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-laylay.jpg

9 / 27

That Girl Lay Lay

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-ll.jpg

10 / 27

LL Cool J

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

ADVERTISEMENT
082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-tayshia.jpg

11 / 27

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-dometi.jpg

12 / 27

Dometi Pongo

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-latto.jpg

13 / 27

Latto

Photo By (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-trina.jpg

14 / 27

Trina Njoroge

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-khalid.jpg

15 / 27

Khalid

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

ADVERTISEMENT
082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-monet.jpg

16 / 27

Monet X Change

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-dylan.jpg

17 / 27

Young Dylan

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-cyn.jpg

18 / 27

Cyn Santana and Jonathan Fernandez

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-kane.jpg

19 / 27

Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-kennedy.jpg

20 / 27

Kennedy Rue McCullough

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-jid.jpg

21 / 27

JID

Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-johnny.jpg

22 / 27

Johnny Middlebrooks

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-rachel.jpg

23 / 27

Rachel Lindsay

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-dochii.jpg

24 / 27

Doechii

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-saucy.jpg

25 / 27

Saucy Santana

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-snoop-son.jpg

26 / 27

Cordell Broadus and Snoop Dogg

Photo By (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

082822-style-2022-mtv-video-music-awards-red-carpet-toosii.jpg

27 / 27

Toosii

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)