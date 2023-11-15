Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Sultry And Glamorous Looks From Marsha Ambrosius
Our girl always had a good 'Flo" for fashion
Marsha Ambrosius voice is impeccable and truly shines whenever she hits the stage, but she also shines in this pretty pink outfit as she performs onstage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater on June 10, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo By Getty
Marsha Ambrosius always looks regal she's in this Egyptian-inspired outfit as she attends Interscope and Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrate Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
Marsha Ambrosius is giving us sleek and sexy in this sleek mesh dress in this beautiful hat piece attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
Marsha Ambrosius could give a lesson on old school glam is in this gorgeous Old Hollywood glam inspired outfit with this wonderful white fur as she previews her album "Casablanco" at Interscope Studios on February 01, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo By Getty
Marsha Ambrosius better sing and shine in this outfit as she looks fabulous in this white top and glittery pants as she performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
