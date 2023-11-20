Soul Train Awards 2023: Simply Stunning: Our Favorite Looks from the Ladies

The ladies took their red carpet-duties seriously!

GettyImages-1802990185 (1) (1).jpg

1 / 7

On Sunday, Nov. 19 in Los Angeles, the stars took to the red carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023. All eyes were on the ladies as they put on their Sunday's best and gave some serious glam! Take a look at some of our faves.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GettyImages-1803099296 (1).jpg

2 / 7

Our hostess with the mostest, Keke Palmer, looks so breezy in a simple black dress.

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

GettyImages-1803007653.jpg

3 / 7

Shamea Morton rocked a baby blue gown and looked elegant.

Photo By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GettyImages-1803023627.jpg

4 / 7

Flyana Boss looked fly as ever!

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

GettyImages-1803035071.jpg

5 / 7

Nicci Gilbert kept it glam but simple while wearing a simple black blazer.

Photo By Monica Schipper/WireImage

GettyImages-1803068907.jpg

6 / 7

Tonight's performer, Coco Jones, looked like perfection in this leather dress.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GettyImages-1803080343.jpg

7 / 7

Honey Bxby rocked a dress fit for a rockstar. “Soul Train Awards” 2023 premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Photo By Leon Bennett