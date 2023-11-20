Soul Train Awards 2023: Simply Stunning: Our Favorite Looks from the Ladies
The ladies took their red carpet-duties seriously!
On Sunday, Nov. 19 in Los Angeles, the stars took to the red carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023. All eyes were on the ladies as they put on their Sunday's best and gave some serious glam! Take a look at some of our faves.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Our hostess with the mostest, Keke Palmer, looks so breezy in a simple black dress.
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
Shamea Morton rocked a baby blue gown and looked elegant.
Photo By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flyana Boss looked fly as ever!
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Nicci Gilbert kept it glam but simple while wearing a simple black blazer.
Photo By Monica Schipper/WireImage
