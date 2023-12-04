Soul Train Awards 2023: It's Our Fashion Girl Keke Palmer
Let's give our girl some appreciation with some of her best looks.
1 / 7
Look at them bright whites on our muva! Check out Keke Palmer in this black and white cropped jacket on the Today show on Monday, September 25, 2023
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
It's our girl Keke Palmer! Miss Palmer came through and did her hosting duties which she delivered and ate! Look at our girl in her black dress, blonde hair-do, and bright whites at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 in this black dress on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
3 / 7
Oh honey, the girls are sitting, face is beat, and she's giving us a good ole nasty serve! 10s to our internet cousin as Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Music in Action Awards in a black sequin dress Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
4 / 7
And she is. If Grease had a remake, we would need our internet cousin to be cast. Look at our girl in this retro look and black sleeveless short dress as she poses as H&M celebrate their Studio AW23 Collection SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
She's on the stage and she's owning it. Get into this bodysuit where her body is eating da-da-da-da-down as she performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT