Soul Train Awards 2023: It's Our Fashion Girl Keke Palmer

Let's give our girl some appreciation with some of her best looks.

It's Giving Hilary Banks!

Look at them bright whites on our muva! Check out Keke Palmer in this black and white cropped jacket on the Today show on Monday, September 25, 2023

Photo By Getty

It's Our Girl!

It's our girl Keke Palmer! Miss Palmer came through and did her hosting duties which she delivered and ate! Look at our girl in her black dress, blonde hair-do, and bright whites at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 in this black dress on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

She's A Grown Woman!

Oh honey, the girls are sitting, face is beat, and she's giving us a good ole nasty serve! 10s to our internet cousin as Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Music in Action Awards in a black sequin dress Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

You're The One That We Want

And she is. If Grease had a remake, we would need our internet cousin to be cast. Look at our girl in this retro look and black sleeveless short dress as she poses as H&M celebrate their Studio AW23 Collection SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California

Photo By Getty

The Bawdy Is Bawdying

She's on the stage and she's owning it. Get into this bodysuit where her body is eating da-da-da-da-down as she performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Photo By Getty

Million Dollar Beauty

One thing about Miss Keke, she's going to look GOODT in anything they put our good sis in. Here's Keke Palmer in this brown suit jacket and colorful pants at the Variety Cannes Lions Studio, Presented by Canva held at the Canva Villa on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Photo By Getty

Eloquent And Elegant

This is what opulence looks like! Look at Keke Palmer in this beautiful black dress as she attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City

Photo By Getty