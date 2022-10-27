Soul Train Awards 2022: Tems Knows How To Work A Red Carpet
When it comes to fashion, Tems has her own personal style.
Look out world, here comes Tems. With a booming voice and figure to match, you can't miss the singer from Nigeria. In a world where thin is often in, Tems hits stages and events in outfits that display her dangerous curves and barely shows any skin. Once she starts to sing, all eyes are on her. Let's take a look at some of her latest eye-catching fashion moments.
By: Alba Anthony