Soul Train Awards 2022: Tems Knows How To Work A Red Carpet

When it comes to fashion, Tems has her own personal style.

Look out world, here comes Tems. With a booming voice and figure to match, you can't miss the singer from Nigeria. In a world where thin is often in, Tems hits stages and events in outfits that display her dangerous curves and barely shows any skin. Once she starts to sing, all eyes are on her. Let's take a look at some of her latest eye-catching fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Jim Dyson

Tems poses on the carpet of the 2022 BMI London Awards in a white, long sleeved, turtleneck gown.

Photo By Jeff Spicer

Tems is all smiles in a black gown with a high slit and ruffles as she holds her 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Amy Sussman

Tems rocks a full length lace bodysuit with a satin overlay during a performance at Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra

Photo By Jemal Countess

Tems dons a red and black tiger print dress for the 2021 MOBO Awards

Photo By Stuart C. Wilson

Tems black ensemble gets a pop of contrast with white designs for a Great Escape Festival performance

Photo By Joseph Okpako