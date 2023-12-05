Soul Train Awards 2023: Usher Is Becoming A Fashion Blueprint

Let's get into more Usher Raymond!

Keepin' It True And Blue

Usher has had an amazing 2023 with all of the love he's been receiving and the flowers he's been deserving of. Look at our man in this blue two piece attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Sleek And Cool

Usher is making us melt in this sleek white and black leather jacket as he performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Red Raymond

3 / 7

Usher continues to shine bright and looks good in this red leather two-piece as he performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bossed Up Usher

Usher lookin' fine, fresh, and swaggy in this dripped in Remy Martin inspired hat and letterman jacket as he attends the Rémy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Leather Man

Usher is looking finer than ever in all black leather as he performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shades On In That Cool Gray

Usher looks super chill in this cool grey shirt and pants with shades as he arrives at a Met Gala afterparty in New York.

Lagerfeld Would Approve

Usher continues to eat down and ate in this Karl Lagerfeld inspired look as he attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

