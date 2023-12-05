Soul Train Awards 2023: Usher Is Becoming A Fashion Blueprint
Let's get into more Usher Raymond!
Usher has had an amazing 2023 with all of the love he's been receiving and the flowers he's been deserving of. Look at our man in this blue two piece attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Usher is making us melt in this sleek white and black leather jacket as he performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Usher continues to shine bright and looks good in this red leather two-piece as he performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Usher lookin' fine, fresh, and swaggy in this dripped in Remy Martin inspired hat and letterman jacket as he attends the Rémy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Usher is looking finer than ever in all black leather as he performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
