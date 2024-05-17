BET Awards 2024: The Splendid Style Of The Best Actress Nominees
Their personal style shines just as much as their performances
It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the biggest, the blackest, and the most talented of our stars–the BET Awards season! And with this celebratory season comes red-carpet fashion moments that inspire. The Black women who are nominated as “Best Actress,” all share a consistent trait–they can dress their butts off. Check out the list of Best Actress nominees for the 2024 BET Awards and some of their best fashion moments!
Photo By Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)
Ayo Edebiri is giving gorgeous in gingham.
Photo By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Coco Jones might just be the trophy.
Photo By Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Danielle Brooks stuns in black.
Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Fantasia has been bringing it every ball! Honorable mention: Colman Domingo’s dapper fashion.
Photo By (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
