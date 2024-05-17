BET Awards 2024: The Splendid Style Of The Best Actress Nominees

Their personal style shines just as much as their performances

GettyImages-2133957092 (1).jpg

1 / 8

It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the biggest, the blackest, and the most talented of our stars–the BET Awards season! And with this celebratory season comes red-carpet fashion moments that inspire. The Black women who are nominated as “Best Actress,” all share a consistent trait–they can dress their butts off. Check out the list of Best Actress nominees for the 2024 BET Awards and some of their best fashion moments!

Photo By Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)

GettyImages-2036641238.jpg

2 / 8

Ayo Edebiri is giving gorgeous in gingham.

Photo By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GettyImages-1463234718.jpg

3 / 8

Coco Jones might just be the trophy.

Photo By Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

GettyImages-2074198588.jpg

4 / 8

Danielle Brooks stuns in black.

Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

GettyImages-1829285004.jpg

5 / 8

Fantasia has been bringing it every ball! Honorable mention: Colman Domingo’s dapper fashion.

Photo By (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
GettyImages-1829283353.jpg

6 / 8

Halle Bailey, our little mermaid, lights up every carpet she’s on.

Photo By Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

GettyImages-1538240553.jpg

7 / 8

Issa Rae, whether it be a casual slay or a red carpet killa moment, Issa never disappoints.

Photo By Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

GettyImages-2074503379.jpg

8 / 8

Regina King a queen of this fashion thing!

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic