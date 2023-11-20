Soul Train Awards 2023: We're Living in Ice Spice's Curl World
The fro has its on show!
Our Bronx native embraced her curly fro from the moment she stepped on the scene and we never want to see it go away. Look at our girl Ice Spice sporting the cute fro in a white skirt and cropped top as she performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 1 at Dodger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Something about this denim is everything and brings out the fro as she looks like a snack on Chelsea on October 15, 2023 in New York City.
She gave us skits, hips, and denim shorts with the fro and looks so good as she performs "In Ha Mood" on Saturday, October 14, 2023 on Saturday Night Live!
We love a brown on brown moment and to match the curly fro?She's rocking a gorgeous brown dress with a matching handbag and still keeping them curls tight as Ice Spice, host Pete Davidson, and Kenan Thompson pose during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 12, 2023
She's giving us dreamy as she looks gorgeous in this white skirt and top with her curls as Ice Spice attends VMA's "Club Love" After Party at The Ned on September 12, 2023 in New York City.
