Body Positive Moments That Inspired Us In 2021

We are highlighting women who not only showed up as their whole selves but showed out this year.

In 2021 the body positive movement was as strong as ever, with more women from all walks of life celebrating their physical and emotional selves and refusing to apologize for not meeting cultural beauty standards. So, in this gallery, we are highlighting women who not only showed up as their whole selves but showed out this year. See Lizzo, Precious Lee, Amber P. Riley, and more! By: Mikeisha Vaughn

Photo By (Photos from left: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Lizzo

Lizzo serves a look at the Amex Brunch in a velvety floral Richard Quinn gloved jumpsuit accessorized with purple Giovanti Ross heels and a mini silver Amina Muaddi purse.

Photo by @lizzobeeating via Instagram

Precious Lee

Precious Lee is a golden goddess in a dramatic ruffled animal print Halpern dress complete with the perfect messy top knot and flawless glam at Fashion Trust Arabia.

Photo by @preciousleexoxo via Instagram

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer looks stunning in (and next to) anything while wearing full tulle and lace gowns in a photoshoot for Cultured Magazine.

Adele

Adele dazzles in a black off-the-shoulder gown embellished with glittering stones at her “An Audience With” performance.

Photo by @adele via Instagram

Paloma Essler

Paloma Essler is giving ethereal realness in a custom sheer set with green applique by 16Arlington at the British Fashion Awards.

Photo by @palomija via Instagram

Amber Riley

Amber Riley is bringing the holiday glam in a shimmering silver gown complete with a bow on the Christmas special “The Black Pack”.

Photo by @msamberpriley via Instagram

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks stunned in a sleek black one-shoulder dress accessorized with a blinged-out clutch, hoop earrings, single strap heels and a modernized braided updo.

Photo by @daniebb3 via Instagram

Shoniqua Shandai

Shoniqua Shandai is on the move and looking fabulous in a high-split wool coated vinyl House of Jewel Couture dress on her press run for Amazon Prime series “Harlem”.

Photo by @shoniquashandai via Instagram