Body Positive Moments That Inspired Us In 2021
We are highlighting women who not only showed up as their whole selves but showed out this year.
In 2021 the body positive movement was as strong as ever, with more women from all walks of life celebrating their physical and emotional selves and refusing to apologize for not meeting cultural beauty standards. So, in this gallery, we are highlighting women who not only showed up as their whole selves but showed out this year. See Lizzo, Precious Lee, Amber P. Riley, and more! By: Mikeisha Vaughn
Photo By (Photos from left: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Lizzo serves a look at the Amex Brunch in a velvety floral Richard Quinn gloved jumpsuit accessorized with purple Giovanti Ross heels and a mini silver Amina Muaddi purse.
Photo by @lizzobeeating via Instagram
Precious Lee is a golden goddess in a dramatic ruffled animal print Halpern dress complete with the perfect messy top knot and flawless glam at Fashion Trust Arabia.
Photo by @preciousleexoxo via Instagram
Nicole Byer looks stunning in (and next to) anything while wearing full tulle and lace gowns in a photoshoot for Cultured Magazine.
Adele dazzles in a black off-the-shoulder gown embellished with glittering stones at her “An Audience With” performance.
Photo by @adele via Instagram
