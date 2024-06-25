BET Awards 2024: Common's Not So Common Sense of Style
The hip-hop legend's style game is top tier.
When he drops bars, everyone stops and listens. But when Common shows up at an event, everyone stops to stare. Common's unique style not only draws attention but strikes every fashion chord there is. Let's take a look at a few of his most recent fashions.
Common attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City.
Common arrives at the "Foundation" Season 2 Global Premiere at Regent Street Cinema on June 29, 2023 in London, England.
Common attends the "Silo" Global Premiere at Battersea Power station on April 25, 2023 in London, England.
Common poses at the opening night after party for the Second Stage production of "Between Riverside and Crazy" on Broadway at Yard House Times Square on December 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
