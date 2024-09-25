Hip Hop Awards 2024: Accessories Take Center Stage

Hip-hop has always been about self-expression, and nowhere is that more evident than on the red carpet of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The fashion and energy are bold, and the accessories are electric. They tell their own stories.

DJ Drama and Jeezy

Dj Drama and Jeeze had the audience off their feet during last year's ceremony

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Sexyy Red

Get it Sexyy!

Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Nelly

What's cooler than cool?

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

LL Cool J

Rap legend LL Cool J kept things simple for the special occasion.

Photo By (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Hitmaka

Producer extraordinaire hits the carpet with his ice-out piece

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Tyrese

Tyrese showed up for the R&B boys.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Vic Mensa

Model behavior

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)