Soul Train Awards 2023: These Leading Ladies With Soul Gave Us Beauty And Poise All Evening
When it came to the fashion and joy, everyone was on point and a winner.
These two newbies have been so graceful in everyone that they touch and it was no different when Flyana Boss came outside to enjoy some good soulful vibes with their beautiful braids and cute outfits as they attend the Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
She will do anything for her lipstick lover, but more importantly, her fans. Janelle Monae have a production and a lewk all in one with this head to toe flower piece as she performed onstage at the Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
While she has a song titled 'Ungorgeous,' our host was far from it as Keke Palmer in her gold dress performed onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Mesh pants with the white suit jacket means she's standing on business as Muni Long performs onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maeta has a Teena Marie appeal to her from her sound to her look. She looked incredible in her black dress as she performed onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
