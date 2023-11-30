Soul Train Awards 2023: These Leading Ladies With Soul Gave Us Beauty And Poise All Evening

When it came to the fashion and joy, everyone was on point and a winner.

Two Fly Bosses

These two newbies have been so graceful in everyone that they touch and it was no different when Flyana Boss came outside to enjoy some good soulful vibes with their beautiful braids and cute outfits as they attend the Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

The Lipstick Loving Flower Child

She will do anything for her lipstick lover, but more importantly, her fans. Janelle Monae have a production and a lewk all in one with this head to toe flower piece as she performed onstage at the Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Baby, She's Gorgeous

While she has a song titled 'Ungorgeous,' our host was far from it as Keke Palmer in her gold dress performed onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Muni In A Money Power Suit

Mesh pants with the white suit jacket means she's standing on business as Muni Long performs onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Gone With The Wind And Still Fabulous

Maeta has a Teena Marie appeal to her from her sound to her look. She looked incredible in her black dress as she performed onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

The OG's Showed Out

The legends showed up so well the younger generation may want to take a note or two. Look at our girls (L-R) Lelee of SWV, Tamar Braxton, and Coko and Taj of SWV in their black ensembles as they attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Sealed The Deal

Coco Jones walked away victorious with a stellar performance with SWV and BJ The Chicago Kid, while also taking home 'Best New Artist' in this sparkle dress at the Soul Train Awards.

Photo By Getty