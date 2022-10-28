Homecoming Memories 2022: Jackson State University
Led by Coach Prime, the JSU Tigers lit it up and let everyone know who they are.
The "Sonic Boom of the South Band" leaps sky high during the Homecoming game halftime show.
Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University
Head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders enjoys a sideline moment with Snoop Dogg, sporting a JSU hoodie.
Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University
That's right ladies, smile! It's selfie time at JSU Homecoming.
Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University
JSU president Thomas K. Hudson, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, and NAACP president Derrick Johnson pause to say hello.
Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University
A flag waving with pride in the stands at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University
