Homecoming Memories 2022: Jackson State University

Led by Coach Prime, the JSU Tigers lit it up and let everyone know who they are.

JacksonsthomecomingBoom Leap at HC.jpg

The "Sonic Boom of the South Band" leaps sky high during the Homecoming game halftime show.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingCoach Prime and Snoop Dogg at HC game.jpg

Head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders enjoys a sideline moment with Snoop Dogg, sporting a JSU hoodie.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingHomecoming selfie.jpg

That's right ladies, smile! It's selfie time at JSU Homecoming.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingPres Hudson Congressman Thompson NAACP Johnson.jpg

JSU president Thomas K. Hudson, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, and NAACP president Derrick Johnson pause to say hello.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingJSU Flag in Stands.jpg

A flag waving with pride in the stands at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingSanders throws at HC game.jpg

JSU quarterback Shadeur Sanders passes on a rush during the game against Campbell , which the Tigers won 22-14, keeping them undefeated.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingJSU Cheerleaders w Poms.jpg

JSU's cheer team is raising their poms and ready to roll.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingJSette in HC Show.jpg

One of JSU's "Prancing J-Settes" posing as the band rocks the house.

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University

JacksonsthomecomingMr and Miss JSU at Parade.jpg

Joshua Edwards and Naomi Harris, Mr. and Miss Jackson State University wave to onlookers at the

Photo By Courtesy: Jackson State University