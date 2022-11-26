Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times Luenell Gave Us Life

One thing about Luenell, she's going to have a good time.

Comedians can make anything funny but often comedians don't look like they're having fun. That is not true when it comes to Luenell. She always looks like she's having a good time. As a matter of fact, she looks like she IS the good time. At the Soul Train Awards, she brought both fun and comfort in her brightly colored outfit and accessories. Let's take a look at the time she had. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Mindy Small

With arms wide open, Luenell shows off her arm full of bracelets

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Luenell strikes a pose with Joyce Wrice

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Luenell completed her look with sunglasses and a stole

Photo By Paras Griffin

Luenell shows off her rings and nails

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Luenell smiles as she gets a kiss from Dorion Renaud

Photo By Johnny Nunez