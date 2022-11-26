Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times Luenell Gave Us Life
One thing about Luenell, she's going to have a good time.
1 / 6
Comedians can make anything funny but often comedians don't look like they're having fun. That is not true when it comes to Luenell. She always looks like she's having a good time. As a matter of fact, she looks like she IS the good time. At the Soul Train Awards, she brought both fun and comfort in her brightly colored outfit and accessories. Let's take a look at the time she had.
By: Alba Anthony