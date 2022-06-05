Bet Awards 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Always Serves Body-ody-ody-ody In Bodysuits
The BET Awards nominated rapper has made the bodysuit her signature performance wear.
Whether in the desert at Coachella or a stage in Las Vegas, when Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage she brings energy, enthusiasm and her signature performance wear the bodysuit. In these shimmery one-piece creations, the hot girl shows off her voluptuous curves while cranking out eight counts that become viral sensations on TikTok. Megan is nominated for “Best Female Rap Artist” at the BET Awards 2022 airing June 26th at 8PM. In advance of the show, let’s take a look at some of her most daring performance wear.