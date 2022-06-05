Bet Awards 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Always Serves Body-ody-ody-ody In Bodysuits

The BET Awards nominated rapper has made the bodysuit her signature performance wear.

Megan Thee Stallion

1 / 5

Whether in the desert at Coachella or a stage in Las Vegas, when Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage she brings energy, enthusiasm and her signature performance wear the bodysuit. In these shimmery one-piece creations, the hot girl shows off her voluptuous curves while cranking out eight counts that become viral sensations on TikTok. Megan is nominated for “Best Female Rap Artist” at the BET Awards 2022 airing June 26th at 8PM. In advance of the show, let’s take a look at some of her most daring performance wear.

Photo By Ethan Miller

Megan Thee Stallion

2 / 5

Megan Thee Stallion mesmerizes the crowd at Coachella in a futuristic green metallic bodysuit and matching shades.

Photo By Amy Sussman

Megan Thee Stallion

3 / 5

Megan Thee Stallion is sweet as pie in a red lace bodysuit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music awards.

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

Megan Thee Stallion

4 / 5

Megan Thee Stallion reminds us not to mess with Texas at the Austin City Limits Festival in a cutout bodysuit with fringe trim topped with a matching cowboy hat.

Photo By Jim Bennett

Megan Thee Stallion

5 / 5

Megan Thee Stallion goes rocker chic at Lollapalooza 2021 in a bodysuit that pays tribute to legendary 80s rock bands.

Photo By Scott Legato