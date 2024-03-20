2024 NAACP Image Awards: All Black Everything On The Red Carpet Was a Vibe
Regarding red-carpet fashion, you can always bet on black.
1 / 7
No matter the occasion, wearing black gives any look an automatic level of chic. These stars caught that memo for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards red carpet and showed up dressed in all black like The Omen. Word to Lil’ Kim.There is nothing boring about donning all black. Check out a few of the best all black everything red carpet moments.
2 / 7
Meagan Good. - Ms. Good, if ya nasty gave us a lot to peek-a-boo in this lacy black number!
Photo By Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage
3 / 7
Jabari Banks - He’s the freshest prince in this 70s inspired suit.
Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
4 / 7
All other suits pale in comparison.
Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
5 / 7
Michelle Mitchenor - It’s obvious she’s feeling herself and it’s obvious why! Look at the material!
Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT