2023 NAACP Image Awards: A Look At The Fashion Of The Nominees For Outstanding Album

Their music made them stars, their fashion made them memorable.

The nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album have music that stretches across many genres and demographics. Since music and fashion are so intertwined, it's no surprise the fashion sense of our nominees has just as much variability. They know we will be watching and they love to make us look. So let's take a peek at some of their recent style choices. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Phillip Faraone

Chris Brown rocks the stage in a matching denim jacket and jeans topped with pink shades during a performance

Photo By Jeff Hahne

PJ Morton looks silky smooth in a blue suit and striped shirt at the 2022 Merge Awards

Photo By Jerritt Clark

Kendrick Lamar sported an oversized black suit for the Spotify Beach event at Cannes

Photo By Antony Jones

Ari Lennoz shows a little leg in a turquoise gown with double high splits at the 2022 American Music Awards

Photo By Frazer Harrison