2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Brandee Evans Experience
The 'P-Valley' actress is becoming a red carpet fave.
Brandee Evans plays Mercedes, a stripper with big gams and big goals, on the breakout hit P-Valley. On carpets, she is making a name for herself with her fearless style. Evans with her natural hair styles, bright colors, and bright smile light up the room to the delight of every camera in view. Fun and carefree are always big wins when it comes to fashion. Let's take a look at some of her most recent moments.
By: Alba Anthony