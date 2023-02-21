2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Brandee Evans Experience

The 'P-Valley' actress is becoming a red carpet fave.

Brandee Evans plays Mercedes, a stripper with big gams and big goals, on the breakout hit P-Valley. On carpets, she is making a name for herself with her fearless style. Evans with her natural hair styles, bright colors, and bright smile light up the room to the delight of every camera in view. Fun and carefree are always big wins when it comes to fashion. Let's take a look at some of her most recent moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By the 32nd GLAAD media awards

Brandee Evans dazzles in red at the 15th Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Photo By David Livingston

Brandee Evans rocks bantu knots with her yellow and beige dress at the BET Awards Host Dinner

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Brandee Evans goes big with braids at the BMF Season Two advance screening in Atlanta

Photo By Derek White

Brandee Evans keeps it lowkey with braids and sandals at the Snoop Dogg Tastemaker On the Come Up premiere

Photo By Jesse Grant

Brandee Evans is anything but basic in all black at Interscope and Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Celebrate Dr Dre's The Chronic

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth