Gone but Never Forgotten, Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2024

In 2024, the world bid farewell to several prominent Black celebrities who all made significant contributions in their respective fields. Here are some of the notable figures we lost this year.

Rich Homie Quan.jpg

1 / 47

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quad was known for tracks like "Lifestyle" and "Type of Way." He passed away on September 5, 2024 at the age of 33. 

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Marlena Shaw

2 / 47

Jazz and soul singer Marlena Shaw died on January 19. She was 84 years old.

Photo By (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

Dexter Scott King

3 / 47

Civil and animal rights activist Dexter Scott King, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., passed away on January 22 after a battle with prostate cancer, just days shy of his 63rd birthday.

Photo By Dexter Scott King

Hinton Battle

4 / 47

Three-time Tony Award-winning actor Hinton Battle died on January 30 at the age of 67.

Photo By (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Carl Weathers

5 / 47

Actor and former NFL linebacker Carl Weathers, best known as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise, passed away on February 1 at age 76 from heart disease.

Photo By (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

ADVERTISEMENT
Henry Fambrough-2.jpg

6 / 47

Henry Fambrough, the last original member of the Motown R&B group The Spinners, passed away on February 7 at 85, just months after the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo By (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Lichelle-Marie-Laws-boss-031324-2-496d2809c7aa4d53be813f2aeddd4c9e.jpg

7 / 47

Born Lichelle Marie Laws, Boss was among the first female rappers signed to Def Jam Recordings in the early 1990s. She released her debut album, “Born Gangstaz,” in 1993. She died on March 11 at 54 after a lengthy health battle.

Photo By AL PEREIRA/GETTY

Sarah-Ann Shaw

8 / 47

A trailblazer in journalism, Sarah-Ann Shaw was Boston's first Black female TV reporter and worked at WBZ-TV for over three decades. She passed away on March 21 at the age of 90.

Photo By (Photo by William Ryerson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Louis Gossett Jr.

9 / 47

Trailblazing actor Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, died on March 29 at the age of 87.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

DJ Mister Cee

10 / 47

Brooklyn native DJ Mister Cee, also known as "The Finisher," died on April 10 after battling diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease. He was 57.

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Warner Music Experience)

ADVERTISEMENT
GettyImages-111578845.jpg

11 / 47

Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner O.J. Simpson, died on April 10 after a private battle with cancer. He was 76.

Photo By (Photo by Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic)

Rico Wade

12 / 47

Renowned Organized Noize producer Rico Wade passed away on April 13, nearly two months after his 52nd birthday, due to heart failure.

Photo By (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt)

Faith Ringgold

13 / 47

Painter and author, Faith Ringgold, best known for her politically charged work during the Civil Rights movement, died on April 13 at 93.

Photo By (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images for Art Miami)

Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew

14 / 47

2 Live Crew faced a significant loss this year with the passing of Mark D. Ross, better known as Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew. The Miami bass pioneer died on June 3, at 58 after an apparent heart attack at his home.

Photo By (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Enchanting

15 / 47

Texas rapper Enchanting tragically passed away on June 11 from an accidental overdose. The former 1017 signee was just 26 and had been preparing new music.

Photo By (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

ADVERTISEMENT
Julio Foolio

16 / 47

Jacksonville-based rapper Julio Foolio died on June 23 while out celebrating his 26th birthday.

Photo By @Julio_foolio

Bill Cobbs

17 / 47

Actor Bill Cobbs, best known for his roles in movies such as "Night at the Museum" and "New Jack City," passed away at 90 on June 25 at his California home.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

18 / 47

Texas congresswoman and Civil Rights pioneer Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died on July 22 at 74.

Photo By (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

DJ Polo

19 / 47

One-half of the iconic Kool G Rap duo, DJ Polo, died unexpectedly on July 27 at the age of 63.

Photo By Image: Al Pereira / Getty Images

Erica Ash

20 / 47

Actress Erica Ash, celebrated for her roles in "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and "Survivors Remorse," passed away on July 28 following her battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 46.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+ )

ADVERTISEMENT
Beatking

21 / 47

Houston rapper-producer Justin Riley, known as Beatking, died on August 15 after collapsing during a radio show. The 39-year-old's cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

Photo By (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

John Amos

22 / 47

Actor John Amos, who starred in classic shows and films including "Good Times" and "Roots," died of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles on August 21. He was 84 years old.

Photo By (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Fatman Scoop

23 / 47

Grammy-winning hype man Fatman Scoop collapsed on stage during a performance in Hamden, Connecticut, on August 30. He was 53.

Photo By (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

James Earl Jones

24 / 47

Iconic actor James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in" The Lion King," passed away on September 9 at his New York home at 93.

Photo By (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images)

Frankie Beverly

25 / 47

Soul band Maze's lead singer, Frankie Beverly, known for classics like "Before I Let Go," died on September 10. He was 77.

Photo By . (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for TV One)

ADVERTISEMENT
Tito Jackson

26 / 47

Founding Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson died on September 16 at the age of 70, his family confirmed.

Photo By (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Dikembe Mutombo

27 / 47

Hall of Fame basketball center Dikembe Mutombo died of brain cancer on September 30 at 58 years old.

Photo By (Photo by Clicks Images/Getty Images)

Cissy Houston

28 / 47

Renowned soul and gospel singer Cissy Houston passed away on October 7, 2024, at 91 years old.

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

Ka

29 / 47

Brooklyn MC Ka passed away on October 12. His family announced his death two days later. The underground hip-hop legend released his final album, "The Thief Next to Jesus," two months prior. He was 52.

Photo By Ruben || Check the Rhyme @checktherhyme1_

DJ Clark Kent

30 / 47

Legendary DJ Clark Kent died on October 24 after battling colon cancer. He was 58.

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for American Museum of Natural History)

ADVERTISEMENT
Quincy Jones

31 / 47

Musical icon Quincy Jones, who worked with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, passed away on November 3 at the age of 91.

Photo By (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF)

Tyka Nelson

32 / 47

Musical icon Quincy Jones, who worked with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, passed away on November 3 at the age of 91.

Photo By (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Tony Todd

33 / 47

Actor Tony Todd, best known for his role in the "Candyman" films, passed away on November 6, at 69, leaving behind a legacy of commanding performances.

Photo By (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Judith Jamison

34 / 47

An iconic figure in American choreography, Judith Jamison served as artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She died on November 9. She was 81.

Photo By (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Ella Jenkins

35 / 47

Dubbed the "First Lady of Children's Music," Ella Jenkins pioneered children's music with beloved classics. She passed away on November 9. She was 100.

Photo By (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lou Donaldson

36 / 47

Legendary saxophonist Lou Donaldson, known for bridging bebop and soul jazz, passed away on November 9 at the age of 98 following pneumonia complications.

Photo By (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Bob "Butterbean" Love

37 / 47

Former Chicago Bulls star Bob "Butterbean" Love, known for his scoring prowess, passed away on November 18, at 81, after battling cancer.

Photo By (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Saafir

38 / 47

West Coast emcee Saafir passed away on November 19 due to septic shock and enterocolitis. Xzibit announced the death of his longtime friend.

Photo By (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

TJ Swan

39 / 47

Singer TJ Swan, a member of the legendary Juice Crew collective, passed away on November 22. His daughters announced his death on social media. He was 57.

Photo By legendswill_never_die

Peter Westbrook

40 / 47

Olympic fencer Peter Westbrook, who made history by winning a bronze medal in 1984, passed away on November 29, after battling liver cancer. He was 72.

Photo By (Budd Williams / New York Daily News via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
Nikki Giovanni

41 / 47

Poet and activist Nikki Giovanni, a key figure in the Black Arts Movement, passed away on December 9. She was 81.

Photo By (Photo by Mireya Acierto/WireImage)

Dominique Brown

42 / 47

Dominique Brown, co-founder of Black Girl Disney, tragically passed away on December 5 after a severe allergic reaction during an event. She was 34.

Photo By Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Aziza Barnes

43 / 47

Poet and writer Aziza Barnes, known for works like Snowfall and Max’s Rap Sh!t, passed away unexpectedly on December 15. They were just 32.

Photo By (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Alfa Anderson

44 / 47

Alfa Anderson, the soulful vocalist and former member of the legendary disco group Chic, died on December 17. She was 77.

Photo By (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

Rickey Henderson

45 / 47

Prolific baseball player Rickey Henderson died on December 20. He was would have been 66 on Christmas Day.

Photo By . (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
Art Evans

46 / 47

Celebrated actor Art Evans, known for his memorable roles in films like Die Hard 2 and A Soldier’s Story, passed away on December 21. He was 81.

Photo By Facebook

OG Maco

47 / 47

Rapper OG Maco died on December 26 after he was hospitalized as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. He was 32.

Photo By (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Apple TV+)