Gone but Never Forgotten, Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2024
In 2024, the world bid farewell to several prominent Black celebrities who all made significant contributions in their respective fields. Here are some of the notable figures we lost this year.
Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quad was known for tracks like "Lifestyle" and "Type of Way." He passed away on September 5, 2024 at the age of 33.
Jazz and soul singer Marlena Shaw died on January 19. She was 84 years old.
Civil and animal rights activist Dexter Scott King, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., passed away on January 22 after a battle with prostate cancer, just days shy of his 63rd birthday.
Three-time Tony Award-winning actor Hinton Battle died on January 30 at the age of 67.
Actor and former NFL linebacker Carl Weathers, best known as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" franchise, passed away on February 1 at age 76 from heart disease.
Henry Fambrough, the last original member of the Motown R&B group The Spinners, passed away on February 7 at 85, just months after the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Born Lichelle Marie Laws, Boss was among the first female rappers signed to Def Jam Recordings in the early 1990s. She released her debut album, “Born Gangstaz,” in 1993. She died on March 11 at 54 after a lengthy health battle.
A trailblazer in journalism, Sarah-Ann Shaw was Boston's first Black female TV reporter and worked at WBZ-TV for over three decades. She passed away on March 21 at the age of 90.
Trailblazing actor Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, died on March 29 at the age of 87.
Brooklyn native DJ Mister Cee, also known as "The Finisher," died on April 10 after battling diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease. He was 57.
Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner O.J. Simpson, died on April 10 after a private battle with cancer. He was 76.
Renowned Organized Noize producer Rico Wade passed away on April 13, nearly two months after his 52nd birthday, due to heart failure.
Painter and author, Faith Ringgold, best known for her politically charged work during the Civil Rights movement, died on April 13 at 93.
2 Live Crew faced a significant loss this year with the passing of Mark D. Ross, better known as Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew. The Miami bass pioneer died on June 3, at 58 after an apparent heart attack at his home.
Texas rapper Enchanting tragically passed away on June 11 from an accidental overdose. The former 1017 signee was just 26 and had been preparing new music.
Jacksonville-based rapper Julio Foolio died on June 23 while out celebrating his 26th birthday.
Actor Bill Cobbs, best known for his roles in movies such as "Night at the Museum" and "New Jack City," passed away at 90 on June 25 at his California home.
Texas congresswoman and Civil Rights pioneer Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died on July 22 at 74.
One-half of the iconic Kool G Rap duo, DJ Polo, died unexpectedly on July 27 at the age of 63.
Actress Erica Ash, celebrated for her roles in "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and "Survivors Remorse," passed away on July 28 following her battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 46.
Houston rapper-producer Justin Riley, known as Beatking, died on August 15 after collapsing during a radio show. The 39-year-old's cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.
Actor John Amos, who starred in classic shows and films including "Good Times" and "Roots," died of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles on August 21. He was 84 years old.
Grammy-winning hype man Fatman Scoop collapsed on stage during a performance in Hamden, Connecticut, on August 30. He was 53.
Iconic actor James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in" The Lion King," passed away on September 9 at his New York home at 93.
Soul band Maze's lead singer, Frankie Beverly, known for classics like "Before I Let Go," died on September 10. He was 77.
Founding Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson died on September 16 at the age of 70, his family confirmed.
Hall of Fame basketball center Dikembe Mutombo died of brain cancer on September 30 at 58 years old.
Renowned soul and gospel singer Cissy Houston passed away on October 7, 2024, at 91 years old.
Brooklyn MC Ka passed away on October 12. His family announced his death two days later. The underground hip-hop legend released his final album, "The Thief Next to Jesus," two months prior. He was 52.
Legendary DJ Clark Kent died on October 24 after battling colon cancer. He was 58.
Musical icon Quincy Jones, who worked with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, passed away on November 3 at the age of 91.
Actor Tony Todd, best known for his role in the "Candyman" films, passed away on November 6, at 69, leaving behind a legacy of commanding performances.
An iconic figure in American choreography, Judith Jamison served as artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She died on November 9. She was 81.
Dubbed the "First Lady of Children's Music," Ella Jenkins pioneered children's music with beloved classics. She passed away on November 9. She was 100.
Legendary saxophonist Lou Donaldson, known for bridging bebop and soul jazz, passed away on November 9 at the age of 98 following pneumonia complications.
Former Chicago Bulls star Bob "Butterbean" Love, known for his scoring prowess, passed away on November 18, at 81, after battling cancer.
West Coast emcee Saafir passed away on November 19 due to septic shock and enterocolitis. Xzibit announced the death of his longtime friend.
Singer TJ Swan, a member of the legendary Juice Crew collective, passed away on November 22. His daughters announced his death on social media. He was 57.
Olympic fencer Peter Westbrook, who made history by winning a bronze medal in 1984, passed away on November 29, after battling liver cancer. He was 72.
Poet and activist Nikki Giovanni, a key figure in the Black Arts Movement, passed away on December 9. She was 81.
Dominique Brown, co-founder of Black Girl Disney, tragically passed away on December 5 after a severe allergic reaction during an event. She was 34.
Poet and writer Aziza Barnes, known for works like Snowfall and Max’s Rap Sh!t, passed away unexpectedly on December 15. They were just 32.
Alfa Anderson, the soulful vocalist and former member of the legendary disco group Chic, died on December 17. She was 77.
Prolific baseball player Rickey Henderson died on December 20. He was would have been 66 on Christmas Day.
