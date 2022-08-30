Hip Hop Awards 2022: Lil Durk’s Loc Journey

The beginning stages of growing locs can be tough, but Lil Durk did it with a smile.

Growing out your hair is not an easy decision nor one that can be taken lightly. Growing out your hair in the public eye is another thing entirely. But, that is exactly what Lil Durk did. Beginning in 2016 he embarked on a hair journey. Has he reached the end? Who knows, as hair is the ultimate accessory. Let’s take a look back at the path Lil Durk took to long flowing locs.

Lil Durk smiles at a visit to Sway in the Morning in 2016

Photo By Ben Gabbe

Lil Durk shows off his starter locs at Pretty Lou’s charity concert in 2018

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Lil Durk experiments with blonde backstage at the Lil Baby and Friends album release in 2018

Photo By Thaddaeus McAdams

Lil Durk fashioned his blonde locs into twists at the Forever or Never Birthday Celebration in 2019

Photo By Prince Williams

Lil Durk lets his locs hang during a performance a Lollapalooza

Photo By Josh Brasted