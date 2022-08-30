Hip Hop Awards 2022: Lil Durk’s Loc Journey
The beginning stages of growing locs can be tough, but Lil Durk did it with a smile.
Growing out your hair is not an easy decision nor one that can be taken lightly. Growing out your hair in the public eye is another thing entirely. But, that is exactly what Lil Durk did. Beginning in 2016 he embarked on a hair journey. Has he reached the end? Who knows, as hair is the ultimate accessory. Let’s take a look back at the path Lil Durk took to long flowing locs.
Lil Durk smiles at a visit to Sway in the Morning in 2016
Photo By Ben Gabbe
Lil Durk shows off his starter locs at Pretty Lou’s charity concert in 2018
Photo By Johnny Nunez
Lil Durk experiments with blonde backstage at the Lil Baby and Friends album release in 2018
Photo By Thaddaeus McAdams
