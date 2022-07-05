Fashionable Celebrity Moments Spotted At The 2022 Essence Festival!

See the stylish looks that caught our attention over the weekend.

LeToya Luckett

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Lil' Kim

Photo By (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers

Photo By (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Ashanti

Photo By (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls

Photo By (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Summer Walker

Photo By (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Jazmine Sullivan

Photo By (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Patti LaBelle

Photo By (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lori Harvey

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Marsai Martin

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Loni Love, Ashanti and Tisha Campbell

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

KeKe Palmer

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Tabitha Brown

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Nia Long

Photo By (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Kamala Harris

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)