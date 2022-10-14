2022 Homecoming Memories: Fort Valley State University

The Royal Blue and Old Gold stepped out and made it a weekend Fort Valley, Ga. would never forget.

FortValleyStateHomecoming1.jpg

Fort Valley Alums stand on a moving stage during the Homecoming parade.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming2.jpg

Suited up, styling and waving to the crowd.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming12 (1).jpg

FVSU student leaders ready for Homecoming.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming11.jpg

Getting revved up during FVSU homecoming.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming8.jpg

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming6.jpg

The Wildcats took the field, but they lost Homecoming to Benedict College 45-13.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming7.jpg

But that didn't stop the crowd from cheering them on.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming9.jpg

The FVSU Dancing Doll Divas make their way up the road.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team

FortValleyStateHomecoming10.jpg

The FVSU Blue Machine Marching Band is ready to roll.

Photo By Courtesy: FVSU Office of University Events Student Media Team