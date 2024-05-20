BET Awards 2024: The Distinct Style Of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Nominees
The fellas may keep it simple, but they are never basic.
1 / 8
The BET Awards are bringing the heat this year! In the category of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, there’s a list of performers who all deserve to win, but there can only be one. This stiff competition is showing us that R&B is alive and well!Check out the very handsome list of R&B/pop artists, all in it to win the title. Who’s got your vote?
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images
2 / 8
Bryson Tiller kept it simple with a black cap and black t-shirt.
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images
3 / 8
Burna Boy rocked a blue Avirex leather jersey during his "I Told Them..." tour at State Farm Arena on March 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images
4 / 8
You can't go wrong in a fitted and white tee, just like Chris Brown.
Photo By Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images
5 / 8
Drake performed onstage during the "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" in a black-on-black ensemble.
Photo By Prince Williams
ADVERTISEMENT