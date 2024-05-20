BET Awards 2024: The Distinct Style Of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Nominees

The fellas may keep it simple, but they are never basic.

GettyImages-1764451504 (1).jpg

1 / 8

The BET Awards are bringing the heat this year! In the category of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, there’s a list of performers who all deserve to win, but there can only be one. This stiff competition is showing us that R&B is alive and well!Check out the very handsome list of R&B/pop artists, all in it to win the title. Who’s got your vote?

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images

GettyImages-1762674389.jpg

2 / 8

Bryson Tiller kept it simple with a black cap and black t-shirt.

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images

GettyImages-2073350502 (1).jpg

3 / 8

Burna Boy rocked a blue Avirex leather jersey during his "I Told Them..." tour at State Farm Arena on March 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images

GettyImages-1488079275.jpg

4 / 8

You can't go wrong in a fitted and white tee, just like Chris Brown.

Photo By Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

GettyImages-1448234057.jpg

5 / 8

Drake performed onstage during the "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" in a black-on-black ensemble.

Photo By Prince Williams

ADVERTISEMENT
GettyImages-1815653286.jpg

6 / 8

Fridayy performs onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 in another black outfit...keeping it simple.

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images

octoberlondon.png

7 / 8

The R&B singer looked suave in his fitted suit.

Photo By October London

GettyImages-2090178355.jpg

8 / 8

Nobody does it better than U-S-H-E-R! PERIOD.

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET