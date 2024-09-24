Hip Hop Awards 2024: 50 Cent’s Sharpest Red Carpet Suit Looks
Known for his hustle and grind, it’s only fitting that 50 Cent is nominated for 'Hustler of the Year.' Often stepping onto the red carpet in sharp, tailored suits, Fif’s look reflects his transformation from street legend to corporate heavyweight.
The hip-hop mogul makes it look easy.
Photo By (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
Minimal but undeniably stylish.
Photo By (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)
Fif keeps a sharp suit collection.
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)
The legendary emcee has been seeing green for some time.
Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC)
A little black suit.
Photo By (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
