Hip Hop Awards 2024: 50 Cent’s Sharpest Red Carpet Suit Looks

Known for his hustle and grind, it’s only fitting that 50 Cent is nominated for 'Hustler of the Year.' Often stepping onto the red carpet in sharp, tailored suits, Fif’s look reflects his transformation from street legend to corporate heavyweight.

Fif the mogul

The hip-hop mogul makes it look easy.

Photo By (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Standout number

Minimal but undeniably stylish.

Photo By (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

'For Life' Premier

Fif keeps a sharp suit collection.

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

Dapper Gentlemen

The legendary emcee has been seeing green for some time.

Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC)

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

A little black suit.

Photo By (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Power suit

Fif looked like royalty at the 'Power' premier in Washington, DC.

Photo By (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)

Winning in Style

2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala.

Photo By (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)