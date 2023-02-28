54th NAACP Image Awards Photo Highlights

Check out the night's big winners and exciting star-studded moments.

Host Queen Latifah

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The "Abbott Elementary" cast wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenters Damson Idris and Cliff "Method Man" Smith with Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Angela Bassett

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenters Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenters Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James with Nicco Annan

Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Presenter Tracee Ellis Ross and Social Justice Impact Award honoree Benjamin Crump

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenters Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, Taye Diggs and Terrence Howard

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenter Kerry Washington

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Jackie Robinson Sports Award honoree Serena Williams

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenter Zendaya

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Chairman's Award honoree Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Presenter Janelle Monáe

Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Social Justice Impact Award honoree Benjamin Crump

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Entertainer of the Year winner Angela Bassett

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Cherelle and Brittney Griner

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series winner Nicco Annan

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture winner Viola Davis

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenter Derrick Johnson

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Presenters Ms. Pat and Brian J. White

Photo By Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

President's Award honorees Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler and actors Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne accept Outstanding Motion Picture

Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET