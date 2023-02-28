54th NAACP Image Awards Photo Highlights
Check out the night's big winners and exciting star-studded moments.
1 / 21
Host Queen Latifah
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
2 / 21
The "Abbott Elementary" cast wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
3 / 21
Presenters Damson Idris and Cliff "Method Man" Smith with Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Angela Bassett
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
4 / 21
Presenters Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
5 / 21
Presenters Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James with Nicco Annan
Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 21
Presenter Tracee Ellis Ross and Social Justice Impact Award honoree Benjamin Crump
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
7 / 21
Presenters Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, Taye Diggs and Terrence Howard
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
8 / 21
Presenter Kerry Washington
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
9 / 21
Jackie Robinson Sports Award honoree Serena Williams
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
10 / 21
Presenter Zendaya
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 21
Chairman's Award honoree Congressman Bennie G. Thompson
Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
12 / 21
Presenter Janelle Monáe
Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
13 / 21
Social Justice Impact Award honoree Benjamin Crump
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
14 / 21
Entertainer of the Year winner Angela Bassett
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
15 / 21
Cherelle and Brittney Griner
Photo By Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT