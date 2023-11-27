Soul Train Awards 2023: Baby, These Are Keke Palmer's Best Hair Moments
And she does it for us everytime!
Keke Palmer's hair game has been slayed and laid -- she's in the same pocket as Kamala Harris and Queen Latifah. Look at our girl looking fabulous in this blow out with curled bumps at the end as Keke Palmer is a guest on "The View" on Monday, June 19, 2023. "The View" airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.
Photo By Getty
And she does everytime! Look at our girl in this black, long hair with the fresh curls at "The Blackening" Tribeca Film Festival Premiere At The Apollo Theatre
She better be smiling as her hair never looked bad a day in her career. Look at our girl in this nice bob as Keke Palmer visits SiriusXM Studios on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Her body is tea, hair is laid as she gives us 10s in this pin up moment and blue dress as Keke Palmer attends Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
She is giving us a blast from the past in this beautiful ensemble and old Hollywood hair glam as Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
