Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years Of Hip Hop: West Coast Style

West coast artists always brought their sound and their style to hip hop.

The west coast brought a different flavor to hip hop style. You can usually count on them to be draped in black but when they bring the color, they come hard. Their lyrics and fashions are sharp, boastful, and ready for action. Let’s take a look at west coast styles through the years. By: Alba Anthony

Ice-T shows off his simple style in all black accented with a gold chain that shows he means business

Photo By Michael Ochs Archives

Oakland’s Finest, MC Hammer, sparkles at the 1990 VMAs in a gold suit with cutouts

Photo By Ron Galella

YG pops in a red suit with no shirt at the 2018 BET Awards

Photo By Prince Williams

Nipsey Hussle reps Crenshaw court side at a LA Clippers game

Photo By Allen Berezovsky