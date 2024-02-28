2024 NAACP Image Awards: Ayo Edebiri's Red Carpet Revolution: Comedy and Couture Collide

The award-winning actress’ impressive fashion evolution matches her rising career.

GettyImages-1934477224.jpg

1 / 6

Ayo Edebiri’s fashion journey has been just as fun to watch as her blossoming acting career. While the “Bear” star’s recent Emmy and Golden Globe wins have cemented her as one to watch out for, the actress’ wardrobe evolution is slowly transforming her into a fashion It Girl. In more recent years, the writer-comedian’s rising Hollywood star has collided with her style, as she’s quickly gone from casual to couture with luxury brands knocking on her door. Let’s take a look at Edebiri’s standout red carpet looks.

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

GettyImages-2023442598.jpg

2 / 6

Ayo Edebiri channeled Hollywood glamour in a peach gown at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

Photo By Samir Hussein

GettyImages-1928393858.jpg

3 / 6

Ayo Edebiri looked incredible in her black leather corset dress at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Photo By Jay L. Clendenin

GettyImages-1915806783.jpg

4 / 6

Ayo Edebiri looked like a winner during her big night at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, wearing a satin red dress on the matching carpet.

Photo By Kevin Mazur

GettyImages-1471261264.jpg

5 / 6

Ayo Edebiri stunned in her sparkly metallic mini dress at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Photo By Jemal Countess

GettyImages-1469830078.jpg

6 / 6

Ayo Edebiri’s chic checkered dress turned heads at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Photo By Amy Sussman