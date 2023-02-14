2023 NAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige Has Always Been An It Girl
The Queen of Hip Hop Soul is a fashion force.
Mary J. Blige came on the scene in 1992 and hasn't taken her foot off our necks since. Wearing baggy jeans and baseball caps with big earrings and curls she epitomized femininity while being able to hang with the boys. In the decades since, she's cultivated her own sense of style mixing high fashion glam always grounded in her NY roots. Mary is, and always will be, a fashion force. Let's take a look back at her style throughout the years. By: Alba Anthony
Photo By Leon Bennett
Mary J. Blige poses in head to toe cheetah while holding her Grammy in 1996
Photo By Steve Granitz
Mary J. Blige gives glam and sass in a leather mini dress and a zebra coat at the MTV Europe Awards in 2001
Photo By John Rogers
Mary J. Blige bares her midriff in an all white ensemble paired with strappy black boots for BET's 25th Anniversary Show in 2005
Photo By J. Sciulli
Mary J. Blige donned a cutout mini dress and sandals for the European premiere of Rock of Ages in 2012
Photo By Stuart Wilson
