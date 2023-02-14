2023 NAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige Has Always Been An It Girl

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul is a fashion force.

GettyImages-1369912563.jpg

Mary J. Blige came on the scene in 1992 and hasn't taken her foot off our necks since. Wearing baggy jeans and baseball caps with big earrings and curls she epitomized femininity while being able to hang with the boys. In the decades since, she's cultivated her own sense of style mixing high fashion glam always grounded in her NY roots. Mary is, and always will be, a fashion force. Let's take a look back at her style throughout the years. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Leon Bennett

GettyImages-75485422.jpg

Mary J. Blige poses in head to toe cheetah while holding her Grammy in 1996

Photo By Steve Granitz

GettyImages-2107007.jpg

Mary J. Blige gives glam and sass in a leather mini dress and a zebra coat at the MTV Europe Awards in 2001

Photo By John Rogers

GettyImages-135430881.jpg

Mary J. Blige bares her midriff in an all white ensemble paired with strappy black boots for BET's 25th Anniversary Show in 2005

Photo By J. Sciulli

GettyImages-146114307 (1).jpg

Mary J. Blige donned a cutout mini dress and sandals for the European premiere of Rock of Ages in 2012

Photo By Stuart Wilson

GettyImages-913985310.jpg

Mary J. Blige gives simple glam in a black and maroon geometric dress with a high slit at the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2018

Photo By Tibrina Hobson

GettyImages-1463286002.jpg

Mary J. Blige storms the stage for a performance at the 65th Grammy Awards in a large brimmed hat, sparkled dress, and thigh high boots

Photo By Kevin Winter