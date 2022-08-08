37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards: See The Stylish Looks Spotted On The Red Carpet!
The lovely event was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
1 / 62
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
2 / 62
Kierra Sheard-Kelly
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
3 / 62
Tamela Mann
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
4 / 62
Kenny Lewis
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
5 / 62
Chrisette Michele
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
6 / 62
Evvie McKinney
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
7 / 62
Rhaquele Fortune and James Fortune
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
8 / 62
Mali Music
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
9 / 62
Lena Byrd Miles
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
10 / 62
Orlando Vick Jr.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
11 / 62
William Demps
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
12 / 62
Naomi Raine
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
13 / 62
Dewayne Harvey
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
14 / 62
Algeron Wright
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
15 / 62
Denita Gibbs
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
16 / 62
Anthony Hall and Dominique Side
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
17 / 62
Anthony Ponder
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
18 / 62
Tory Dentu
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
19 / 62
Marcus Jordan
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
20 / 62
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
21 / 62
Marica Chisol
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
22 / 62
Byron Cage
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
23 / 62
Trevone Perry
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
24 / 62
Christina Bell
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
25 / 62
Akintunde Warnock
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
26 / 62
Koryn Hawthorne
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
27 / 62
Karima Trotter
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
28 / 62
Chelsea Glover and Myla Finks
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
29 / 62
Marvin Sapp
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
30 / 62
Danielle Murphy and William Murphy
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
31 / 62
Bobby Jones
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
32 / 62
J.Bolin
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
33 / 62
Jabari Johnson
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
34 / 62
Jekalyn Carr
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
35 / 62
Isabel Davis
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
36 / 62
Tiunna Lemons
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
37 / 62
Angel Bernice Clark
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
38 / 62
Adia
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
39 / 62
Khalif M. Townes
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
40 / 62
Keith Neal
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
41 / 62
Josh Copeland and Guest
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
42 / 62
Donald Lawrence
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
43 / 62
Charles Jenkins
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
44 / 62
Aaron Cole
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
45 / 62
Amethyst Turner
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
46 / 62
DJ MaL-Ski
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
47 / 62
Darrel Walls
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
48 / 62
The Brown Boyz
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
49 / 62
Alana Inez
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
50 / 62
Erica Campbell
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
51 / 62
Kelontae Gavin
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
52 / 62
Tim Bowman Jr.
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
53 / 62
Keyondra Lockett
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
54 / 62
Alishia Monroe
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
55 / 62
Jason Clayborn
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
56 / 62
Brian Courtney Wilson
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
57 / 62
Zacardi Cortez
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
58 / 62
Lisa Kimmey Winans, Sophoa Winans, and Juan Winans
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
59 / 62
Melvin Crispell, III
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
60 / 62
Pastor Mike Jr.
Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
