37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards: See The Stylish Looks Spotted On The Red Carpet!

The lovely event was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-36.jpg

1 / 62

Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-Kierra.jpg

2 / 62

Kierra Sheard-Kelly

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-35.jpg

3 / 62

Tamela Mann

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-kenny.jpg

4 / 62

Kenny Lewis

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-25.jpg

5 / 62

Chrisette Michele

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-3.jpg

6 / 62

Evvie McKinney

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-50.jpg

7 / 62

Rhaquele Fortune and James Fortune

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-46.jpg

8 / 62

Mali Music

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-47.jpg

9 / 62

Lena Byrd Miles

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-48.jpg

10 / 62

Orlando Vick Jr.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-49.jpg

11 / 62

William Demps

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-14.jpg

12 / 62

Naomi Raine

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-21.jpg

13 / 62

Dewayne Harvey

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-al.jpg

14 / 62

Algeron Wright

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-20.jpg

15 / 62

Denita Gibbs

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-guests.jpg

16 / 62

Anthony Hall and Dominique Side

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-anthony.jpg

17 / 62

Anthony Ponder

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-tory.jpg

18 / 62

Tory Dentu

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-2.jpg

19 / 62

Marcus Jordan

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-16.jpg

20 / 62

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-26.jpg

21 / 62

Marica Chisol

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-15.jpg

22 / 62

Byron Cage

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-44.jpg

23 / 62

Trevone Perry

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-23.jpg

24 / 62

Christina Bell

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-45.jpg

25 / 62

Akintunde Warnock

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-22.jpg

26 / 62

Koryn Hawthorne

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-19.jpg

27 / 62

Karima Trotter

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-1.jpg

28 / 62

Chelsea Glover and Myla Finks

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-4.jpg

29 / 62

Marvin Sapp

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-5.jpg

30 / 62

Danielle Murphy and William Murphy

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-bobby.jpg

31 / 62

Bobby Jones

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-9.jpg

32 / 62

J.Bolin

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-8.jpg

33 / 62

Jabari Johnson

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-7.jpg

34 / 62

Jekalyn Carr

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-isabel.jpg

35 / 62

Isabel Davis

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-10.jpg

36 / 62

Tiunna Lemons

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-6.jpg

37 / 62

Angel Bernice Clark

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-13.jpg

38 / 62

Adia

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-18.jpg

39 / 62

Khalif M. Townes

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-11.jpg

40 / 62

Keith Neal

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-17.jpg

41 / 62

Josh Copeland and Guest

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-34.jpg

42 / 62

Donald Lawrence

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-32.jpg

43 / 62

Charles Jenkins

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-33.jpg

44 / 62

Aaron Cole

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-30.jpg

45 / 62

Amethyst Turner

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-31.jpg

46 / 62

DJ MaL-Ski

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-29.jpg

47 / 62

Darrel Walls

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-12.jpg

48 / 62

The Brown Boyz

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-28.jpg

49 / 62

Alana Inez

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-37.jpg

50 / 62

Erica Campbell

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-43.jpg

51 / 62

Kelontae Gavin

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-41.jpg

52 / 62

Tim Bowman Jr.

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-42.jpg

53 / 62

Keyondra Lockett

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-40.jpg

54 / 62

Alishia Monroe

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-39.jpg

55 / 62

Jason Clayborn

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-51.jpg

56 / 62

Brian Courtney Wilson

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-54.jpg

57 / 62

Zacardi Cortez

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-52.jpg

58 / 62

Lisa Kimmey Winans, Sophoa Winans, and Juan Winans

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-53.jpg

59 / 62

Melvin Crispell, III

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-24.jpg

60 / 62

Pastor Mike Jr.

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-27.jpg

61 / 62

Lasha' Knox

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

080422-style-stellar-gospel-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-38.jpg

62 / 62

Jasmine and 1K Phew

Photo By (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)