2023 NAACP Image Awards - The Many Hair Styles Of Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to hair, the actress knows variety is the spice of life

Tracee Ellis Ross is synonymous with stunning hair. As the owner of her own hair company, she has become a fashion icon, constantly surprising us with her unique and eye-catching hairstyles. From sleek and straight to voluminous and curly, Tracee always brings her A-game when it comes to her tresses. Let's revisit some of her most unforgettable hair moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Kwaku Alston

Tracee Ellis Ross let's her natural hair bloom at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Photo By Francis Specker

Tracee Ellis Ross rocks a fun ponytail at CultureCon NYC 2022

Photo By Steven Ferdman

Tracee Ellis Ross sports a high top knot for a FYC Black-ish event

Photo By ABC

Tracee Ellis Rose chose cornrows for the premiere of Late Night

Photo By Paul Archuleta

Tracee Ellis Ross lets her natural curls fly at a PATTERN Beauty meet and greet

Photo By Leon Bennett