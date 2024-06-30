BET Awards 2024: The Men Showed Up And Showed Out on the Blue Carpet

The men did not come to disappoint.

Tank and Terrence J definitely dressed for the ladies tonight.

Photo By Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Hunxho showed up in all black everything with some ice on his neck to top it off!

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Akon rocked a white tuxedo with a sprinkle of red.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

 Miguel A. Núñez paired a red tuxedo top with black slacks.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Cory Hardrict came in looking Godly with his all-white tuxedo.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Skilla Baby came in with a casual fit, head tie and lots of cash.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

Fridayy wore a mustard leather two-piece set with some ice.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

NLE Choppa rocked a see-through top and some interesting pants.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Michael Blackson topped off his all white outfit with some color and silk.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

Money Man dripped out in Gucci.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Shaboozey wore a tan tuxedo and showed off his inches.

Photo By Amy Sussman

4batz came through with a cup of noodles.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

Colman Domingo came in hot with a woven two-piece set

Photo By Amy Sussman

Jermaine Dupri brought back the famous Louis Vuitton socks for the blue carpet.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

Durand Bernarr is slaying with his royal mustard two-piece set.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

Cash Cobain came through with the Bronx swag in all black.

Photo By Cash Cobain

Gunna looked fly as always.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

G Herbo kept it simple but didn't forget his ice.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

C'mon Kirk Franklin. Another all white outfit on the blue carpet.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

It was really an all white affair tonight. Ray J looked Godly.

Photo By Bennett Raglin