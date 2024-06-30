BET Awards 2024: The Men Showed Up And Showed Out on the Blue Carpet
The men did not come to disappoint.
1 / 20
Tank and Terrence J definitely dressed for the ladies tonight.
Photo By Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
2 / 20
Hunxho showed up in all black everything with some ice on his neck to top it off!
Photo By Frazer Harrison
3 / 20
Akon rocked a white tuxedo with a sprinkle of red.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
4 / 20
Miguel A. Núñez paired a red tuxedo top with black slacks.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
5 / 20
Cory Hardrict came in looking Godly with his all-white tuxedo.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
6 / 20
Skilla Baby came in with a casual fit, head tie and lots of cash.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
7 / 20
Fridayy wore a mustard leather two-piece set with some ice.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
8 / 20
NLE Choppa rocked a see-through top and some interesting pants.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
9 / 20
Michael Blackson topped off his all white outfit with some color and silk.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
10 / 20
Money Man dripped out in Gucci.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
11 / 20
Shaboozey wore a tan tuxedo and showed off his inches.
Photo By Amy Sussman
12 / 20
4batz came through with a cup of noodles.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
13 / 20
Colman Domingo came in hot with a woven two-piece set
Photo By Amy Sussman
14 / 20
Jermaine Dupri brought back the famous Louis Vuitton socks for the blue carpet.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
15 / 20
Durand Bernarr is slaying with his royal mustard two-piece set.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
