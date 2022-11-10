Soul Train Awards 2022: Tamela Mann Gives Good Fashion

Not only does she have a voice from god, but she's also very stylish.

GettyImages-642713158.jpg

Whoever said curvier women should drown themselves in fabric never met Tamela Mann. The woman who broke us down with "Take Me To The King" leaves us just as spent when she appears on carpets or at events. Tamela chooses clothing that fits and you can tell it makes her feel good. And we all know, when you feel good you perform better. Not that there's ever a chance she will underwhelm with such a brilliant voice. Let's take a look at some of Tamela's best fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Jason LaVeris

GettyImages-1409010521.jpg

Tamela Mann chose a bright print dress and strappy sandals for her Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame induction ceremony

Photo By Prince Williams

GettyImages-1434561484.jpg

Tamela Mann, with husband David, wears an animal print dress and black booties at the 53rd GMA Dove Awards

Photo By Jason Kempin

GettyImages-634987338.jpg

Tamela Mann stuns in a mixed materials dress in wine at the 59th Grammy Awards

Photo By Frazer Harrison

GettyImages-1160272259.jpg

Tamela Mann beams in a bright print maxi dress at the 2019 Essence Festival

Photo By Paras Griffin

GettyImages-632355524.jpg

Tamela Mann shows off in a blush dress with tonal accents at the 25th Trumpet Awards

Photo By Paras Griffin