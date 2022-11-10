Soul Train Awards 2022: Tamela Mann Gives Good Fashion
Not only does she have a voice from god, but she's also very stylish.
Whoever said curvier women should drown themselves in fabric never met Tamela Mann. The woman who broke us down with "Take Me To The King" leaves us just as spent when she appears on carpets or at events. Tamela chooses clothing that fits and you can tell it makes her feel good. And we all know, when you feel good you perform better. Not that there's ever a chance she will underwhelm with such a brilliant voice. Let's take a look at some of Tamela's best fashion moments.
By: Alba Anthony