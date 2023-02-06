65th Annual Grammy Awards: Fabulous Hair And Eye-Catching Makeup On The Red Carpet!

See the glam that caught our attention at the 2023 Grammys!

Cardi B never misses the mark! The rapper wowed onlookers at the 2023 Grammys with effortless glam and a sleek extra-long ponytail.

Photo By (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lizzo dazzled us on the red carpet! Makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a stunning monochromatic beauty look to complement her fabulous ensemble. The singer-songwriter completed her look with wet and wavy hair.

Photo By (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Queen Latifah flashed her signature smile while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys! Check out the multi-hyphenate star's eye-catching top knot and flawless glam that beautifully enhanced her natural glow.

Photo By (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Amber Rose opted for a bold black lip and extra dark shades to complement her sleek off-the-shoulder gown.

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Coco Jones glowed like a goddess with golden makeup and sleek hip-length hair.

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Singer Jessy Wilson accentuated her natural glow with neutral makeup and wavy tresses that beautifully cascaded past her shoulders.

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Doja Cat debuted an eye-catching new look on the red carpet! The singer wowed us with a pixie cut and bold cat eyeliner that commanded attention.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell rocked a chic and wavy bob that beautifully framed her face at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss' voluminous curly ponytail drew our attention as she walked the red carpet. The singer and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star completed her look with soft glam.

Photo By (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)