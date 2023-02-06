65th Annual Grammy Awards: Fabulous Hair And Eye-Catching Makeup On The Red Carpet!
See the glam that caught our attention at the 2023 Grammys!
1 / 9
Cardi B never misses the mark! The rapper wowed onlookers at the 2023 Grammys with effortless glam and a sleek extra-long ponytail.
Photo By (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
2 / 9
Lizzo dazzled us on the red carpet! Makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a stunning monochromatic beauty look to complement her fabulous ensemble. The singer-songwriter completed her look with wet and wavy hair.
Photo By (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
3 / 9
Queen Latifah flashed her signature smile while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys! Check out the multi-hyphenate star's eye-catching top knot and flawless glam that beautifully enhanced her natural glow.
Photo By (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
4 / 9
Amber Rose opted for a bold black lip and extra dark shades to complement her sleek off-the-shoulder gown.
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
5 / 9
Coco Jones glowed like a goddess with golden makeup and sleek hip-length hair.
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
