New York Fashion Week 2024: Who Sat Front Row And Who Stole The Show
All of our favorite celebrities including Janet Jackson, Damson Idris, Ashanti, and Danielle Brooks made appearances at this year's most talked-about runway shows.
Ashanti rocked the house at The Angel Orensanz Foundation while wearing a leather minidress and a set of long cornrows.
Photo By Arun Nevader
Father-daughter duo Busta Rhymes and his daughter Cacie Smith stepped out at the Laquan Smith fashion show.
Photo By Michael Loccisano
Gabrielle Union brought springtime vibes to the Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 show while rocking this monochromatic white ensemble.
Photo By Gilbert Flores
Hollywood royalty Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah sat front row at the Thom Browne RTW Fall 2024.
Photo By Gilbert Flores
"Snowfall" star Damson Idris took things up a notch while rocking a white jacket and navy trousers at the Tommy Hilfiger show.
Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris
New York's finest Fabulous brought a dose of NYC swag to the Romeo Hunte show.
Photo By Udo Salters
Grammy-winner Jon Batiste brought down the house at the Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2024 show.
Photo By Nina Westervelt
"Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James paired fur with burgundy at the Sergio Hudson fashion show. We're loving this combo!
Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris
Oscar-nominated star Danielle Brooks attended The Blonds fashion show.
Photo By Jamie McCarthy
"Power Book II: Ghost" star Michael Rainey Jr. kept it cool and low-key at the Romeo Hunte fashion show.
Photo By Udo Salters
