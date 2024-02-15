New York Fashion Week 2024: Who Sat Front Row And Who Stole The Show

All of our favorite celebrities including Janet Jackson, Damson Idris, Ashanti, and Danielle Brooks made appearances at this year's most talked-about runway shows.

ashanti-021524.jpg

1 / 16

Ashanti rocked the house at The Angel Orensanz Foundation while wearing a leather minidress and a set of long cornrows.

Photo By Arun Nevader

busta-rhymes-cacie-smith-021524.jpg

2 / 16

Father-daughter duo Busta Rhymes and his daughter Cacie Smith stepped out at the Laquan Smith fashion show.

Photo By Michael Loccisano

gabrielle-union-021524.jpg

3 / 16

Gabrielle Union brought springtime vibes to the Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 show while rocking this monochromatic white ensemble.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

janet-jackson-queen-latifah-021524.jpg

4 / 16

Hollywood royalty Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah sat front row at the Thom Browne RTW Fall 2024.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

damon-idris-021524.jpg

5 / 16

"Snowfall" star Damson Idris took things up a notch while rocking a white jacket and navy trousers at the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

fabolous-021524.jpg

6 / 16

New York's finest Fabulous brought a dose of NYC swag to the Romeo Hunte show.

Photo By Udo Salters

jon-batiste-021524.jpg

7 / 16

Grammy-winner Jon Batiste brought down the house at the Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2024 show.

Photo By Nina Westervelt

janelle-james-021524.jpg

8 / 16

"Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James paired fur with burgundy at the Sergio Hudson fashion show. We're loving this combo!

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

danielle-brooks-021524.jpg

9 / 16

Oscar-nominated star Danielle Brooks attended The Blonds fashion show.

Photo By Jamie McCarthy

michael-rainey-jr-021524.jpg

10 / 16

"Power Book II: Ghost" star Michael Rainey Jr. kept it cool and low-key at the Romeo Hunte fashion show. 

Photo By Udo Salters

kiki-layne-021524.jpg

11 / 16

C'mon KiKi! KiKi Layne turned heads in this black cut-out dress at the LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024 show.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

glorilla-021524.jpg

12 / 16

GloRilla was in the building at the Puma RTW Fall 2024 show.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

wale-021524.jpg

13 / 16

Wale stepped onto the scene at the Willy Chavarria fashion show in a matching brown number with his signature locs.

Photo By Jason Mendez

danai-gurira-sabrina-elba-karen-pittman-021524.jpg

14 / 16

All shades of melanin were on deck at the Sergio Hudson F/W24 show. Karen Pittman, Danai Gurira, and Sabrina Elba showed up and showed out!s during its show.

Photo By Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/

quest-love-021524.jpg

15 / 16

Quest Love kept the crowd pumped while on the ones-and-twos at the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Photo By Nina Westervelt

Joey-Bada$$-Serayah-021524 .jpg

16 / 16

"It" couple Joey Bada$$ and Serayah brought the Valentine's Day vibes to the Laquan Smith fashion show.

Photo By Michael Loccisano