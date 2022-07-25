The Tuskegee Experiment: A Lived Experience
From 1932 to 1972, Black men in rural Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis by government doctors. These images from the National Archives tell their story, 50 years later.
Men were routinely given shots that they were treatment for "bad blood." They were also subject to painful spinal taps to extract fluid to be examined for syphilis.
The 600 Black men in the Tuskegee Study were mainly poor, undereducated farmers and sharecroppers. They worked the fields as their parents and grandparents had done generations before.
These poor farmers and sharecroppers were recruited for the Tuskegee Study with promises of free health care and burial insurance.
Samples of their blood were taken to view the impact of the disease over time of those men who carried a latent syphilitic infection. The government did not treat them for it, even when penicillin became available in 1941.
Eunice Rivers (right), a nurse trained at the then-Tuskegee Institute, served as a liaison between the government and the men. She administered health care, but also assisting in the study.
