Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Of Ciara's Looks We Adore
Give us glam, Ciara!
1 / 7
Ciara has been our Princess for years since she released 'Goodies' and while she continues to give us great music, she also continues to give us amazing glamours lewks. Our girl looks ethereal in this gorgeous and racy black dress as she poses for a photo during the party to kick off her partnership with Ten To One Rum at Bourbon Steak Seattle on October 01, 2021 in Seattle,
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
Ciara looks stunning in this green jersey dress as she attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo By Getty
3 / 7
Ciara in a gorgeous black dress as she arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021.
Photo By Getty
4 / 7
Ciara Princess Harris strolls in the streets of Capri in this cute Versace dress on July 08, 2021 in Capri, Italy.
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
Ciara dazzlin' in this see-through gray dress as she attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020.
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT